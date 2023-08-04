Events happening in and around Lincoln this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in or around the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

2023 LANCASTER COUNTY SUPER FAIR

Daily Thurs.-Sun., See website for Parking, Gate and Ticket pricing information

The Super Fair has something that fair-goers of all ages will enjoy! From motorsports events to exhibits, several nights of live music, carnival rides and fair food. Don’t miss the Hispanic Culture Festival this Sunday. For a full list of events and activities, visit their website. The Super Fair runs from August 3-12. This event is at Lancaster Event Center, located at 4100 N. 84th Street. For more information call (402) 441-6545 or visit www.superfair.org/super-fair-home.

RAILYARD RIMS

5-9pm Fri., 9am-12pm Youth Cup, 1-8pm Competitive Division Sat.; See website for team registration, Free for spectators

The tradition continues as Railyard Rims returns for a weekend of streetball. The Company Cup will hit the court Friday evening and the Youth and Competitive division on Saturday. All proceeds from this event go to support the Lincoln YMCA. Come watch as these teams take it to the hoop. This event is at The Railyard, located at 350 Canopy Street. For more information visithttps://railyardrims.splashthat.com.

SUPER SATURDAY - BACK TO SCHOOL BASH

9am-5pm Sat.; Free with regular museum admission

What better way to get excited for going back to school than with a Back to School Bash! Come party with Lincoln Children’s Museum and enjoy creating sun catcher crafts in Tinker Theater, discover Sun Paint in their STEM lab, go on a scavenger hunt to find all the hidden school supplies throughout the museum and more! This event is at Lincoln Children’s Museum, located at 1420 P Street. For more information call (402) 477-4000 or visit https://lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

NEBRASKA CROSSROADS MUSIC FESTIVAL

10am-10pm Sat., 12-8pm Sun.; See website for ticket prices

After three seasons, the Crossroads Music Festival is back for a fourth year with a new name “Nebraska Crossroads Music Festival”, and the most extensive and diverse programming to date. Discover culture, connection and music that can make you both dance and cry, rooted in Nebraska’s rich cultural heritage. Visit their website for a schedule of events and location. This event is at Howell Theatre/Studio Theatre-Temple Building UNL Campus, First Presbyterian Church, Hazel Abel Park and Union Plaza Amphitheater, For more information visit https://nebraskamusicfest.org/.

AUTOSOUNDS OF LINCOLN AND CHICK-FIL-A PRESENT 48TH & O CAR SHOW

4-7:30pm Sat.; $20 Car Pre-registration, $30 Car Day of show registration

You don’t want to miss the 4th annual 48th and O Car Show. Come see some of Lincoln’s finest cars, bikes and trucks! All proceeds from this show will go directly to Autism Family Network-Lincoln. This event is at Autosounds of Lincoln, located at 4720 O Street. For more information call (402) 466-4400 or visit www.facebook.com/events/593278666240950.

