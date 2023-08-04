Ewing woman sentenced in meth-related conspiracy

Lindsey Ann Rokahr, 40, of Ewing, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for her participation...
Lindsey Ann Rokahr, 40, of Ewing, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for her participation in a methamphetamine conspiracy.(KTVF)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A judge sentenced an Ewing woman for her participation in a methamphetamine conspiracy on Friday.

According to the Acting United States Attorney, 40-year-old Lindsey Ann Rokahr, of Ewing, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for her participation in a methamphetamine conspiracy. Rokahr was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment.

There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, she will begin a 4-year term of supervised release.

The Department of Justice said that in May 2020, the Holt County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, and United States Postal Inspection Service began investigating Rokahr and Dallas Rhinehart for their involvement in the distribution of methamphetamine in the Norfolk area.

As a result of the investigation, it was determined that Katherine Marie Tacheira would mail multi-ounce packages from California to different recipients in Nebraska. The USPS was able to determine that three packages of methamphetamine were sent by Tacheira to Rokahr in July, August, and September of 2020. The September package from Tacheira to Rokahr was intercepted and contained three ounces of methamphetamine. Rokahr was found responsible for receiving at least 13 ounces in the mail.

Rhinehart was sentenced on March 13, 2023, to 130 months’ imprisonment. Tacheira was sentenced on May 16, 2023, to 120 months’ imprisonment.

This case was investigated by the Holt County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, and United States Postal Inspection Service.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legendary University of Nebraska Head Coach Tom Osborne
Documentary about legendary Nebraska Coach Tom Osborne to debut in theaters next week
Seward, NEB. -- 5/24/2023 -- A Seward County Deputy in a discreetly marked k-9 unit pulls over...
Georgia fired a state trooper for his conduct. Now he leads Seward County’s Homeland Security task force.
Judy Taylor of Lincoln calls her father, who was preyed upon by an elaborate scam.
Scam targets Geneva man with elaborate, personal hoax
In this video submitted by Eric Barnby, a mountain lion is seen late Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023,...
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Papillion neighborhood
Angelita Zuniga, 44.
Nebraska corrections employee arrested for alleged sexual abuse of inmate

Latest News

Havelock Christian Church
Lincoln woman organizes clothes exchange in honor of her son
Hamilton props
Hamilton cast takes the stage for the fourth performance in Lincoln
Excessive heat exposure could lead to decreased quality product, less milk production or even...
Gov. Pillen requests federal support for cattle producers following heat loss event
Portions of two Lincoln streets to close beginning Aug. 7