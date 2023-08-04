Ewing woman sentenced in meth-related conspiracy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A judge sentenced an Ewing woman for her participation in a methamphetamine conspiracy on Friday.

According to the Acting United States Attorney, 40-year-old Lindsey Ann Rokahr, of Ewing, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for her participation in a methamphetamine conspiracy. Rokahr was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment.

There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, she will begin a 4-year term of supervised release.

The Department of Justice said that in May 2020, the Holt County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, and United States Postal Inspection Service began investigating Rokahr and Dallas Rhinehart for their involvement in the distribution of methamphetamine in the Norfolk area.

As a result of the investigation, it was determined that Katherine Marie Tacheira would mail multi-ounce packages from California to different recipients in Nebraska. The USPS was able to determine that three packages of methamphetamine were sent by Tacheira to Rokahr in July, August, and September of 2020. The September package from Tacheira to Rokahr was intercepted and contained three ounces of methamphetamine. Rokahr was found responsible for receiving at least 13 ounces in the mail.

Rhinehart was sentenced on March 13, 2023, to 130 months’ imprisonment. Tacheira was sentenced on May 16, 2023, to 120 months’ imprisonment.

This case was investigated by the Holt County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, and United States Postal Inspection Service.

