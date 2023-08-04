Family celebrates law protecting Nebraska students from discrimination

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A secretary at Cody-Kilgore Unified Schools making the decision to cut the hair of Native American students in 2020 sparked a federal lawsuit and gave force to legislation in Nebraska to protect students from cultural discrimination.

At Highland Accelerator in Omaha on Thursday, the family fighting for those freedoms, and those who changed state law to do so, gathered to celebrate.

“It’s really a victory for all Nebraska schools,” said Alice Johnson, the mother of the two girls whose hair was cut without permission back in 2020. “It gives us hope and protection so discrimination in schools doesn’t happen to anybody else ever again, and I feel like Nebraska is the first step into ensuring that nationwide.”

Two months ago, Nebraska state senator Terrell McKinney’s LB 630, as part of LB 298, became law.

The new legislation protects students in Nebraska public schools from discrimination based on natural hair, protective hairstyles, tribal regalia, and headdress.

“It comes after a long, long trajectory for both the black community, the native community, and the Muslim community,” ACLU Nebraska legal director Rose Godinez said. “Actually, this roots off of a case we started litigating a couple of years ago for the Johnson and Leroy family... whose children had their hair cut by the school district in violation of their religious beliefs.”

A few years ago, McKinney championed legislation to similarly protect workers in the state, so he and advocates like Ashlei Spivey saw protecting students as a critical next step.

“The first time we were in this space, we actually signed hair protections in the workplace, and it was a super big deal,” the executive director of I Be Black Girl said. “This was a few years ago, and we felt like that wasn’t enough. Right? ... So what does that mean now to really focus on those that are most vulnerable, which are our children. And so it’s really exciting that we are able to pass policy and partnership with other community members and Sen. Terrell McKinney to ensure that our students can show up to school as their authentic selves and represent their cultures, their race, and their religion in a way that doesn’t create harm.”

“School districts have an obligation to protect the rights of students,” Godinez said. “That has been ringing from the Supreme Court to our Supreme Court to local school districts, and this law just ensures that is captured and that that is protected in Nebraska, in order to prevent any future litigation or education and advocacy, to happen, it is already the baseline. ...This law actually mandates that the Department of Education create a school policy on dress codes and specifically prevents discrimination based on hair, tribal regalia, and head dressing.”

Presented with a ceremonial gift by the Leroy-Johnson family, McKinney said he received support from across the aisle in Lincoln.

“It’s hard because I feel like, ‘Why do we even need to introduce this, it’s 2023? You know, we should be beyond a lot of this stuff,” McKinney said. “It’s hard, but it’s important and something I’ve been passionate about since I’ve been down there and something I’ll keep working on.”

When Alice Johnson and Norma Leroy learned that a school secretary had cut the hair of two of their children, they spoke up.

While the ACLU fights the school district in federal court, these two-spirited parents worked with the energies of a greater force in Lincoln to change the law.

“I came to a conclusion that we all just need to work together to build a better future for our children,” Norma said. “Stop all... anything that’s going on in the world against people that are fighting against each other, let’s not do that. Because kids are like sponges. They take in everything they see. So you need to watch what you say, watch what you do. And we need to build that better future for these kids.”

“When I think about the bill, originally, it was based on my own children,” Alice said. “But I couldn’t be selfish like that. I had to think after I had read through the bill and got to understand the bill, I had to understand that this bill was here to protect all children, not just Native American children, not just African American children. It was all children in Nebraska. So this is not only a victory for me, for my family, for my children, it’s for everybody in Nebraska. And, I feel safer knowing that this bill is in place.”

The family tells us the six-hour drive to join the celebration in Omaha was nothing compared to the journey they’ve taken to protect the heritage of Nebraska children.

“I want to pray for everybody that’s stuck by us since day one and pray for them and pray for their families, and I want to pray for Senator McKinley and all the senators out there,” Norma said. “Just have some respect for others. I think respect will go a very, very long way. If you don’t know a person’s culture, you don’t know their beliefs, be respectful and try to understand.”

Godinez said the lawsuit against the Cody-Kilgore school district has yet to be resolved.

“The core of our work (at the ACLU) is integrated advocacy, which includes education, advocacy, and litigation,” Godinez said. “And this was really the perfect example of that. So we not only litigated a case but we also supported legislation through Sen. McKinney. And then we also did education. We created a report, that’s out in public and actually analyzes the policies across school districts with the most diverse communities.”

