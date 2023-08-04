Hamilton cast takes the stage for the fourth performance in Lincoln

Hamilton props
Hamilton props(Isabella Benson)
By Isabella Benson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hamilton has made it’s way to Lincoln and the cast took the stage on Wednesday for opening night.

Staff at the Lied Center said they are thrilled to bring the magic of the musical to the Capital City and said so many people are a part of making it happen. These important individuals include stage crew, costume designers, dozens of local team members and more.

Somebody in front of the audience bringing that magic is Eddie Ortega who plays two characters in Hamilton, Hercules Mulligan and James Madison. Just like a lot of people who get the privilege to be a part of this fun, Ortega said it’s a dream come true and he’s been wanting to star in it since it came to Broadway.

“To be here eight years later, for it to still be on tour eight years later, even me who was a big fan had no idea this show would be this big, so to be a part of that.. It’s amazing,” Ortega said.

Lied Center staff said they are expecting at least 30,000 people to attend the 16 shows. Tickets are still available and some cost as little as $59.

The show will go on until Aug. 13.

