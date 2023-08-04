“It’s going to take more than just one” - Marcus Satterfield addresses Husker running back room

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Football has not had a 1000-yard rusher since Devine Ozigbo in 2018. New offensive coordinator, Marcus Satterfield, wants the Huskers to run the ball more and get back to a hardnosed Big Ten style offense. Matt Rhule supports this style and has even backed up adding the fullback position to the offense.

The question lies... who will be the back getting the carries?

Anthony Grant led Nebraska in 2022 with 915 yards and 6 touchdowns. Grant was suspended briefly in Spring football by Rhule but has been a full participant so far in Fall camp.

Gabe Ervin Jr. is another candidate. Ervin Jr. started as a true freshman for the season-opener in 2021, but saw less playing since then and then in 2022 was injured part of the season. Ervin said Thursday, he did not feel 100% healthy until last winter.

The 3rd option in the backfield is swiss army knife Rahmir Johnson. Johnson is entering his 5th season on the team and brings versatility in the passing game.

Satterfield believes it won’t be just one of those guys emerging.

“I thinks it’s gonna take more than just one. its gonna take two or three especially in this league the way these guys play defense,” Marcus Satterfield said.

He also mentioned what he is looking for in the running back position and emphasized how trust will be a key to touches.

“Dependent... Knowing what to do. Dependent in pass protection, dependent in catching the ball, dependent in route running, dependent in hitting your landmarks. Just a guy we can depend on,” Satterfield said.

Back at 100%, Ervin Jr. thinks he can win the share of the carries but also knows the talent in the room.

“I want to be the guy. I really want to be the guy, but we have running backs that Coach Rhule is going to rotate all of us. Its gonna be like one, two, three. It’s going to keep on coming... Coach Rhule talks about relentless, we are going to be a relentless running back room,” Gabe Ervin Jr. said.

Rahmir Johnson explained how it’s less about separating yourself from the pack, but rather, feeding off of the other running backs success to have success yourself.

“If one person is having a good play, let that motivate you to have a good play the next time... catapult off that in a sense,” Rahmir Johnson said.

Running backs coach, EJ Barthel, knows how pivotal a solid run game will be for the offense in 2023.

“We got to earn our way and earn our respect here, and it starts with running the ball,” EJ Barthel said.

He went on to explain the mentality of the Husker backs and how fearless this running back room will be.

“For Nebraska football, we are going to run the ball with a lion mindset, what that means is everything we do we are going to attack with a lion demeanor, and you wake up a lion... you do lion things,” Barthel said.

