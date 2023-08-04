Kobelt to lead Husker men’s tennis, Sarmiento named assistant

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Peter Kobelt has been named the interim head coach of the Husker men’s tennis team, Nebraska Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts announced Friday. Additionally, Kobelt has named former NCAA Champion and professional player, Raymond Sarmiento, as an assistant coach.

“Peter has played at the highest level collegiately and also had a productive pro career,” Alberts said. “I know our team will benefit from his competitive nature, proven results and strong desire to elevate our program. Peter has established rapport with this team and has been instrumental in the improvement of our program, and I’m eager to see the continued positive impact he can have on Nebraska Tennis.”

Peter Kobelt (NU Athletic Communications)

Kobelt joined the Husker staff as an assistant coach in June of 2022 and helped the team reach an Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) season-high ranking of 45th. The Huskers stayed in the top 50 rankings for much of the 2022-23 season.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to be the next leader of the Nebraska men’s tennis program,” Kobelt said. “I would like to thank Trev Alberts and Keith Zimmer for their belief in me to continue pushing the program forward. I’d also like to thank Sean Maymi for bringing me to Nebraska and for being a great mentor. Nebraska has become home for me, and I am excited to see what this year’s team can accomplish.”

Before coming to Nebraska, Kobelt served as the volunteer assistant coach at Kentucky for two seasons (2020-22), helping the Wildcats finish as the 2022 NCAA runner-up and a No. 7 national ranking. He was responsible for implementing the doubles strategy and on-court fitness for the entire team and coached the No. 1-ranked ITA player, Liam Draxl, to the semifinals of the 2021 NCAA men’s singles competition. Kobelt also played a significant role in the development of No. 4 Gabriel Diallo and No. 33 Millen Hurrion.

Kobelt played collegiately and professionally. On the ITF and ATP men’s professional tours, he peaked with a No. 332 singles and No. 378 doubles ranking. Kobelt was a tennis standout at Ohio State, finishing his career as one of the most successful men’s tennis players in school history. He led Ohio State to its first NCAA National Indoor Team Championship in 2014 and was selected as the 2014 ITA National Indoor Championship’s Most Outstanding Player. Kobelt currently holds the Buckeye all-time record for career doubles wins with 139 and is No. 4 in Buckeye history with a combined 244 singles and doubles wins. During his career, he held the ITA No. 1 singles ranking and the No. 2 doubles ranking.

Raymond Sarmiento (NU Athletic Communications)

Joining Kobelt in advance of the 2023-24 season is Sarmiento, who played four years of collegiate tennis at USC (2010-14) where he was part of three NCAA National Championship teams. A two-time team captain, the five-time All-American reached career-high NCAA rankings of No. 2 in singles and No. 1 in doubles.

“I am beyond excited to welcome Ray to Nebraska,” Kobelt said. “His experience as a player and as a coach are top notch, and I believe he is going to play a huge part in our success. He knows firsthand what a national championship locker room looks like while playing at the University of Southern California as well as coaching grand slam champion Emma Raducanu. Ray knows what it takes to be great, and our guys are going to benefit from him immensely.”

After his college career, Sarmiento played professionally on the ITF/ATP Tour (2015-2021), where he reached career-high rankings of No. 287 in singles and No. 386 in doubles. He also won two singles titles and four doubles titles on the ITF tour.

During the 2020-21 season, Sarmiento returned to his alma mater to serve as a volunteer assistant coach and helped lead the Trojans to the 2021 Pac-12 Championship and the quarterfinals of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Sarmiento also coached the No. 1-ranked doubles team of Daniel Cukierman and Riley Smith.

Additionally, Sarmiento worked as a trainer and assistant coach for Raducanu, a Grand Slam champion and former WTA top-10 player. During this time with Raducanu, she notched notable wins over former world No. 1s Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka.

“I would like to thank Trev, Keith, Peter and the University of Nebraska Athletics for this amazing opportunity to help lead Nebraska Tennis,” Sarmiento said. “My journey has led me to this moment, and I am thrilled to get started and embark on this new chapter.

“I fully embrace the responsibility of my new role and the chance to contribute my competitiveness and tenacity to our team. My utmost goal is to elevate this exceptional program to the pinnacle of college tennis. However, equally important to me is the overall development of our athletes, supporting them in their ambitions and guiding them toward future success.

“As we move forward, I understand the importance of upholding the high standards and strong core values that represent the University of Nebraska. Together, we will continue to set an example of excellence in all our endeavors. I am motivated and ready to take on the challenges that lie ahead, and I am confident that, united, we will achieve all the goals we set out together. Go Big Red!”

