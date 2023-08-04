Lincoln group celebrates National Disc Golf Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Among the many sports gaining popularity is disc golf, instead of a golf ball and clubs all you need is a Frisbee.

Tomorrow just so happens to be national disc golfing day, a day dedicated to the sport. Lincoln has four disc golfing courses, each catered toward different playing levels. Just like golf, disc courses have 18 baskets. And also just like how there are different golf clubs for different distances and angles on the course, there are different styles of Frisbees to use dependent upon the situation.

There’s even a club here in Lincoln called ‘The Lincoln Flying Disc Club’, they’re dedicated to playing and growing the sport that’s open to any age.

“We have people in all different backgrounds who come out here and play and all different ages,” James Fleege, Vice President of the Lincoln Flying Disc Club said. “I play with folks on a regular basis who are a couple years younger than me, some guys in their 60s and 70s.”

Fleege has been playing the sport since he was a kid and has seen it grow in and around Lincoln. Especially during the pandemic. While some people turned to pickleball others turned to disc golf. He said the LFDC has about 100 members.

The LFDC website has a wide range of information on the four courses in Lincoln, various events, and tournaments to check out.

