Lincoln man uses nonprofit to pass down his passion for sports

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man and his nonprofit organization are helping kids become more active and interested in sports, by teaching them skills both on and off the court.

Malachi Hopkins, 20, who grew up in Lincoln founded “Everyone Gets a Chance” or the EGC. His goal is to share his love for sports with young athletes.

Alongside Hopkins, four board members teach young people how to run relays, do push ups and plank. But they also squeeze in football scrimmages and games.

“They do this club for everybody, not just for one person,” said Doveannah Madkins, an 11-year-old athlete. “The people who teach us are good, and I feel stronger and healthier when I leave.”

EGC held workouts for 10-15 kids at the Malone Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays. But the volunteers made sure to squeeze in football scrimmages and games as well.

Hopkins used to play football at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas before suffering from a sports injury. Since then, he’s pushed through neck surgery, and his thyroid was removed after a bout of thyroid cancer.

Though he took a break from college, these obstacles didn’t stop him from encouraging others in a field that he loves.

“I wanted to get back to those kids and be that mentor for them because I’ve had people play that role on me in a really good way,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins started EGC eight months ago, but it was officially registered as a nonprofit in April. The workouts focus on speed, agility and strength conditioning.

Christopher Arntzen, 11, said the training helps him prepare for the basketball season.

“(The instructors) are hard on us because they want to push us to our limits,” Arntzen said. “I watch them do it, and once I watch them do it correctly, then I start doing it.”

Hopkins runs this nonprofit while balancing three jobs. He said he’s thankful for people who encouraged him to start EGC, including RedZone Fitness & Training. Eventually, Hopkins plans on going back to college to study K-12 physical education.

“I’d say the biggest change isn’t even athletically,” Hopkins said. “It’s just mentally and how they’re listening and stuff because sports can play a huge role in your life. These kids have grown so much just having a coach or a mentor show that we care about them.”

For now, he’s looking to expand his program to more schools in Lincoln. People can volunteer or donate online to Everyone Gets a Chance.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.