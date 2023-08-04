Lincoln woman organizes clothes exchange in honor of her son

Havelock Christian Church(Isabella Benson)
By Isabella Benson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the Havelock Christian Church, thousands of clothes for all ages line the walls, prepared to be given out for free.

Organizers call it Brock’s Boutique and the donated clothes are all being given away in loving memory of Debbie Boltz’s son, Brock. She said he was known to do anything for anyone.

Debbie began the boutique seven years ago when Brock passed away from heart failure at the age of 34. To keep his name alive, Debbie began giving out free clothes on the first Saturday of every month for any body who was in need, or just wanted to upgrade their closet. Debbie said, this is what Brock would have wanted for the community.

”He was the type to give you anything he had and he didn’t have anything, I mean he would give you the shirt off his back,”Debbie said.

Boltz said over 50 people come together to make this boutique what it is today, but she is always looking for some extra help. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.

The next giveaway is Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

