Man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill group of people at north Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police arrested a man early Friday morning after he allegedly threatened to kill a group of people at a home in north Lincoln.

Lincoln Police were called to a home near North 19th and Superior streets around 2:10 a.m. on a report of a disturbance.

According to police, a 34-year-old caller told them a man armed with a hammer and a knife threatened to kill the caller’s roommates.

As arriving officers made their way inside the home, the five roommates got out and the suspect barricaded himself in a bedroom.

Around 20 minutes later, the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Anthony Grandel, left the bedroom and was taken into custody.

No serious injuries were reported.

Grandel was taken to jail and lodged for second degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, burglary, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and resisting arrest.

