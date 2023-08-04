One year later: Laurel killings still on the community’s mind, and they’re ready to wrap the legal proceedings up

LAUREL, NE (KTIV) - It’s one year later, and countless questions remain about a quadruple murder in Laurel, Nebraska.

August 4th, 2022 just after 3:00 AM, crews in Laurel responded to the first scene of what was initially reported as an “explosion”. At about 9:30 that same morning crews responded to another house just three blocks away for reports of smoke coming from another home.

Hours later the Nebraska State Patrol confirmed investigators found four bodies at the two scenes: Gene, Janet, and Dana Twiford and Michele Ebeling.

Crews first responded to reports of an explosion at Michele Ebeling’s house at 209 Elm Street. The house is now gone, but the memory of the victims remain.

“Michelle we never got to know them that long... probably 3 or 4 months. They were good people. They didn’t bother anybody or hurt anybody,” said Alan Pallas, neighbor to Michelle Ebeling.

One year after four people were murdered in Laurel, Nebraska, family, friends, and community members remember those who lost their lives.

“I guess I’ve never really thought about it, but there isn’t a day that goes by I don’t think that I don’t think about Gene,” said Dwayne Freeman, lifelong friend of Gene Twiford.

For one of the Twiford’s lifelong friends, remembering the good days helps keep their memories alive.

“Gene in his younger years, he was kind of a wild man. Overall he was a pretty good person I think. Like I said I’ve known him for many many years, and I was at his wedding when he got married,” said Regg Ward, a lifelong friend of the Twifords.

For one neighbor, it’s about trying to lend a helping hand to Michelle Ebeling’s fiancée.

“He still struggles with it quite badly... we talk every week, and I try to get him through it,” said Pallas.

Not much has changed physically here at the Carrie and Jason Jones residence from a year ago. The windows are still boarded and the vehicles are still in the driveway. But their lives have changed tremendously, both now jailed facing murder charges.”

Senseless violence. That’s how community members have described the killings. Motive hasn’t been fully established, but in a probable cause hearing, prosecutors laid out part of their case.

That in Carrie Jones’ mind, Gene Twiford was harassing her, and her husband needed to take care of the problem, or she would. Prosecutors say Carrie Jones goaded Jason Jones into killing Gene Twiford, but things spiraled, leaving others in the home dead.

“Well, they pretty well admitted they did it. That’s just, why you know?” said Freeman. “It’s so, so bizarre.”

Alan Palas witnessed someone, who prosecutors say is Jason Jones, murder Michele Ebeling just inside her front door. Palas spoke with investigators a year ago. But, on the day of the killings, police initially said they were searching for a different person of interest.

“But I’m thinking they just knew at that time this person (Jason Jones) was held up across the street and they didn’t want to spook them out,” he said.

In the end, both Carrie and Jason Jones were in their home. Jason Jones was arrested in a police raid the next morning. Carrie Jones claimed in court to be cooperating with police. But, she was eventually arrested in December, about four months after the killings.

“Like, you go to Sioux City and people say, where are you from? We say, Laurel. Oh, that’s where that bad thing happened last year,” said Ward.

So far no trial date has been set either for Carrie or Jason Jones. Both remain behind bars, awaiting the trial.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.