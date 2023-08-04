One year later: Laurel killings still on the community’s mind, and they’re ready to wrap the legal proceedings up

Michele Ebeling, Dana Twiford, Gene Twiford and Janet Twiford were all killed in Laurel on...
Michele Ebeling, Dana Twiford, Gene Twiford and Janet Twiford were all killed in Laurel on August 4, 2022.(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen and Matt Hoffmann
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, NE (KTIV) - It’s one year later, and countless questions remain about a quadruple murder in Laurel, Nebraska.

August 4th, 2022 just after 3:00 AM, crews in Laurel responded to the first scene of what was initially reported as an “explosion”. At about 9:30 that same morning crews responded to another house just three blocks away for reports of smoke coming from another home.

Hours later the Nebraska State Patrol confirmed investigators found four bodies at the two scenes: Gene, Janet, and Dana Twiford and Michele Ebeling.

Crews first responded to reports of an explosion at Michele Ebeling’s house at 209 Elm Street. The house is now gone, but the memory of the victims remain.

“Michelle we never got to know them that long... probably 3 or 4 months. They were good people. They didn’t bother anybody or hurt anybody,” said Alan Pallas, neighbor to Michelle Ebeling.

One year after four people were murdered in Laurel, Nebraska, family, friends, and community members remember those who lost their lives.

“I guess I’ve never really thought about it, but there isn’t a day that goes by I don’t think that I don’t think about Gene,” said Dwayne Freeman, lifelong friend of Gene Twiford.

For one of the Twiford’s lifelong friends, remembering the good days helps keep their memories alive.

“Gene in his younger years, he was kind of a wild man. Overall he was a pretty good person I think. Like I said I’ve known him for many many years, and I was at his wedding when he got married,” said Regg Ward, a lifelong friend of the Twifords.

For one neighbor, it’s about trying to lend a helping hand to Michelle Ebeling’s fiancée.

“He still struggles with it quite badly... we talk every week, and I try to get him through it,” said Pallas.

Not much has changed physically here at the Carrie and Jason Jones residence from a year ago. The windows are still boarded and the vehicles are still in the driveway. But their lives have changed tremendously, both now jailed facing murder charges.”

Senseless violence. That’s how community members have described the killings. Motive hasn’t been fully established, but in a probable cause hearing, prosecutors laid out part of their case.

That in Carrie Jones’ mind, Gene Twiford was harassing her, and her husband needed to take care of the problem, or she would. Prosecutors say Carrie Jones goaded Jason Jones into killing Gene Twiford, but things spiraled, leaving others in the home dead.

“Well, they pretty well admitted they did it. That’s just, why you know?” said Freeman. “It’s so, so bizarre.”

Alan Palas witnessed someone, who prosecutors say is Jason Jones, murder Michele Ebeling just inside her front door. Palas spoke with investigators a year ago. But, on the day of the killings, police initially said they were searching for a different person of interest.

“But I’m thinking they just knew at that time this person (Jason Jones) was held up across the street and they didn’t want to spook them out,” he said.

In the end, both Carrie and Jason Jones were in their home. Jason Jones was arrested in a police raid the next morning. Carrie Jones claimed in court to be cooperating with police. But, she was eventually arrested in December, about four months after the killings.

“Like, you go to Sioux City and people say, where are you from? We say, Laurel. Oh, that’s where that bad thing happened last year,” said Ward.

So far no trial date has been set either for Carrie or Jason Jones. Both remain behind bars, awaiting the trial.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legendary University of Nebraska Head Coach Tom Osborne
Documentary about legendary Nebraska Coach Tom Osborne to debut in theaters next week
Nebraska State Patrol File Photo
NSP apprehends drunk driver after multi-county pursuit
In this video submitted by Eric Barnby, a mountain lion is seen late Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023,...
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Papillion neighborhood
Seward, NEB. -- 5/24/2023 -- A Seward County Deputy in a discreetly marked k-9 unit pulls over...
Georgia fired a state trooper for his conduct. Now he leads Seward County’s Homeland Security task force.
Judy Taylor of Lincoln calls her father, who was preyed upon by an elaborate scam.
Scam targets Geneva man with elaborate, personal hoax

Latest News

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Large hail...
Weekend Forecast: Rain chances continue
Last week, Lincoln’s new flight service out of Lincoln Airport, Red Way, ended several seasonal...
Red Way addresses flight refund concerns
Red Way
Red Way addresses flight refund concerns
Lincoln Public Schools organized a training course to train for dangerous situations at school...
Lincoln Public Schools trains for safety at major events
LPS organized a training course this week to train for dangerous situations at school events.
Lincoln Public Schools organizes training course to tackle safety at school events