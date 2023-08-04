Police find teens involved in rollover accident in Kearney

Law enforcement found five teenagers that were involved in the accident.
Law enforcement found five teenagers that were involved in the accident.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Police Department said they have found the teenagers involved in Thursday’s rollover accident in Kearney.

In a joint press release from KPD and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, they said after an extensive search involving multiple Law Enforcement agencies, K9′s and drones, they found five teenagers, all of Kearney, safe with no serious injuries Thursday night. Police believe all five teens were occupants of the stolen vehicle.

Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening, KPD said multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for six to seven teens involved in a rollover crash near 11th Street and Highway 10 after they reportedly ran into the cornfields.

Kearney Police said the vehicle involved in the rollover crash was reported stolen an hour prior to the accident.

Kearney Police are still investigating the incident and are working with the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office regarding any criminal charges.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Kearney Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Juvenile Probation assisted with the incident.

