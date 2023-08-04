Police investigating after gunshots heard, two vehicles damaged in south Lincoln

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating after gunshots were heard and two vehicles were left damaged in south Lincoln Thursday morning.

Police responded to an area near 27th Street and Tierra Drive around 2:50 a.m. after receiving a report of gunshots being heard.

A witness reported hearing gunshots and then seeing a large SUV hit a parked Ford Ranger Pickup and Chevy Impala as it was leaving a parking stall.

LPD said arriving officers found four shell casings and one live round, all 9mm, in a parking lot.

According to LPD, the pickup and Impala suffered a combined $12,000 in damage. There was not any damage from gunfire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legendary University of Nebraska Head Coach Tom Osborne
Documentary about legendary Nebraska Coach Tom Osborne to debut in theaters next week
Judy Taylor of Lincoln calls her father, who was preyed upon by an elaborate scam.
Scam targets Geneva man with elaborate, personal hoax
Seward, NEB. -- 5/24/2023 -- A Seward County Deputy in a discreetly marked k-9 unit pulls over...
Georgia fired a state trooper for his conduct. Now he leads Seward County’s Homeland Security task force.
Angelita Zuniga, 44.
Nebraska corrections employee arrested for alleged sexual abuse of inmate
In this video submitted by Eric Barnby, a mountain lion is seen late Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023,...
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Papillion neighborhood

Latest News

Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman speaks during a news conference in Lincoln...
Allegations about Lincoln superintendent’s previous role in Iowa referred to judge
National Disc Golf Day is the first Saturday in August.
Lincoln group celebrates National Disc Golf Day
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning
Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln
Happening this weekend in Lincoln