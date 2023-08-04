Police investigating after gunshots heard, two vehicles damaged in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating after gunshots were heard and two vehicles were left damaged in south Lincoln Thursday morning.

Police responded to an area near 27th Street and Tierra Drive around 2:50 a.m. after receiving a report of gunshots being heard.

A witness reported hearing gunshots and then seeing a large SUV hit a parked Ford Ranger Pickup and Chevy Impala as it was leaving a parking stall.

LPD said arriving officers found four shell casings and one live round, all 9mm, in a parking lot.

According to LPD, the pickup and Impala suffered a combined $12,000 in damage. There was not any damage from gunfire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.