Police say multiple people believed to be injured in Idaho school bus crash blocking major highway

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Multiple people were believed to be injured in a school bus crash that blocked both lanes of a winding Idaho highway Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The Valley County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of the crash about 3 p.m., and first responders from several agencies were at the scene. There was limited information available, however, because the crash happened in an area that has little to no cellular service.

Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell said the crash was initially reported as a roll-over bus crash and that there were occupants on board the bus, but it wasn’t immediately clear which organization was using the bus.

The crash, roughly 50 miles north of Boise, blocked both lanes of Highway 55. The two-lane road is the state’s major north-south route, and it is frequently packed with weekend travelers headed from the Boise region to the vacation destination of McCall and popular area campsites.

