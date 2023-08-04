Portions of two Lincoln streets to close beginning Aug. 7

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Portions of two Lincoln streets are scheduled to close Monday.

Southbound North 33rd Street from Huntington Avenue to Holdrege Street will close for pavement repair. Local access will be maintained. The recommended detour is Huntington and Leighton avenues to North 48th Street to Holdrege Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, Aug. 11.

StarTran Route 49-University Place will be detoured during this work.

North 98th Street from Holdrege to O streets will close for pavement repair. Local access will be maintained. The recommended detour is Holdrege Street to North 84th Street to O Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 18.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on these projects, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov.

Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.