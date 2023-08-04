Scott named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Aug. 4, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Ben Scott was one of 40 centers nationally named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List, announced on Friday, Aug. 4. The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s top center. The award is named after former Husker Dave Rimington, a two-time unanimous All-American, two-time winner of the Outland Trophy and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Scott is in his first season at Nebraska in 2023 after transferring from Arizona State. He spent four seasons with the Sun Devils, redshirting in 2019 before starting 28 games from 2020 to 2022. Last season, Scott was Arizona State’s starting center after starting at right tackle during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He helped Arizona State rank seventh nationally in rushing during the shortened 2020 season.

A native of Honolulu, Hawaii, Scott is the second Husker to earn a spot on a national award watch list after punter Brian Buschini was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list on Aug. 2.

Nebraska Players on Preseason Watch Lists

Brian Buschini, Punter (Ray Guy Award)

Ben Scott, Offensive Line (Rimington Trophy)

