Super Fair showcases young trainers’ talents with animals

It will run through Aug. 12 and as many as 120,000 people are expected to check out all the action.
By Kendall Lanier
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s fair season in Lincoln, with the Lancaster County Super Fair kicking off this week.

“It’s amazing to see the look on their faces and they’re gonna remember it the rest of their lives,” said Amy Dickerson the director.

A highlight for many is the animals that make the trip. For 13-year-old Jackson Hollman of Lincoln, his fair experience is about making people smile with his bucket calf.

For the past five years with the help of his dad, who owns a farm, they bring the bottle-fed calf and three of their beef cattle.

“You start feeding him twice a day and eventually move down to one bottle a day,” said Hollman.

Hollman walks around with Patches, inviting fair goers to meet his pet.

A lot of work goes into preparing him to be shown but it’s all worth it to see the reactions.

“There’s people that have never seen or touched a cow before, and when they get to feel it, it feels how they don’t think it would feel and it surprises them,” Hollman said.

He’s been raising bucket calves since he was eight years old.

“When little kids that have never seen a cow before, then they can come pet it because it’s a super tame cow cause you’ve worked with it so much,” Hollman said.

There are horse shows, stingray, and shark exhibits among others, and in total more than 10,000 animals.

