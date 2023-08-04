Weekend Forecast: Rain chances continue

By Brandon Rector
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures should remain below average for much of the area. It could be less humid Sunday and early next week.

An upper level disturbance will move across the area tonight bringing us a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. The best chance for severe storms will be in the western third to half of the area.

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms possible this evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low.(KOLN)

Lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible early in the morning in the eastern third of Nebraska and Northeastern Kansas. Areas of fog are possible across Nebraska and Northern Kansas Saturday morning. There is a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms from late morning through mid-afternoon. A cold front should move across the area late afternoon and evening. A line of showers and thunderstorms could develop along and ahead of the front. The chance of rain is 30 to 40%. Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low. There could be a few isolated tornadoes. Rain could be heavy at times. High temperatures will be in the 80s.

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low.(KOLN)
Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible in mainly North Central and Eastern Nebraska Sunday as a low pressure system remains close to the area. There is not a severe weather risk at this time. High temperatures look to be in the mid 70s to mid 80s. With drier air likely moving in Sunday and Monday behind the cold front and low pressure system, it should not feel as muggy.

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Below average temperatures and additional chances for rain are in the forecast for next week. The best chances for showers and thunderstorms look to be Tuesday and Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

