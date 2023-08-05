Energy in the air for Pius X Thunderbolts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pius X football plays in week 0 this High School football season which means they can begin practices a week early. The Thunderbolts have been out at Aldrich Field all week hitting the ground running.

Speaking of running, the Bolts have a workhorse to replace in the backfield from a season ago. Matt Bohy rushed for over eleven-hundred yards and 13 touchdowns for Pius X. Coach Kearney knows how vital the run game will be.

“We’re going to have a couple guys, two or three guys that we’re looking at that are going to be competing for that job. And hopefully, you know, we’ll have two or a couple of them that kind of step forward and can share that load,” Ryan Kearney said.

The players also emphasized their goals to have a strong run game.

“With Pius it’s been a running program for ever. So I think it’s gonna be a big part of the game,” Senior Running Back, Brett Voss, said.

“We want another 1000-yard rusher like we had last year with Matt and that starts up front with us,” Senior Offensive Lineman, Prestyn Oglesby said.

Brett Voss may be the guy who gets the share of the carries. Regardless, he is a pivotal player at linebacker and so will definitely see the field on Friday nights.

“Playing linebacker and running back for us... one of those guys that were expecting to step in and really be a big leader for us and contributor,” Kearney said.

Voss said he believes he can be that 1000-yard rusher that Pius hopes to have, he also mentioned a new energy in the air this season.

“I don’t know if it’s our energy, I don’t know. Something’s different to me, maybe just me as a senior but I feel like everyone right now. Has a big mentality. Great mentality this year,” Voss said.

Pius X opens the season in week 0 against Lincoln Northwest on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. The Bolts know they need to be ready for action.

“I think the standard still the standard, we need to come in ready to play,” Oglesby said.

