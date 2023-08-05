Huskers wrap up week 1 of Fall Camp

Nebraska Football wrapped up practices on Saturday after a week of Fall Camp.
By Chase Matteson and Kendall Lanier
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska football wrapped up their first week of Fall Camp following Saturday morning practice. Matt Rhule addressed the media following the practice and discussed how the week went plus his thoughts on the recent conference realignment news.

The Husker players get Sunday off following 6 straight days of practice. The players are allowed some free time and can leave the dorms they are staying in but must return for curfew to get ready for the next week of camp. Matt Rhule mentioned how he may go see the Blockbuster film Oppenheimer if he has time on Sunday.

For injury news, Coach Rhule explained offensive lineman, Teddy Prochazka, is banged up once again and may be out until week 1. Prochazka has missed notable time the past two seasons at Nebraska. Marcus Washington will be fully ready to go for next week of camp Rhule confirmed.

The next chance the media will have to see practice will be Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

