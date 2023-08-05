Lincoln Fire and Rescue honored for stroke and heart attack patient care

By Matt Kirkle
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue was honored earlier this week by the American Heart Association for their work in caring for stroke and heart-attack patients before they’re taken to the hospital. It’s an honor that isn’t new for the department.

For the eighth straight year, they’ve received the top-honor from a national program called Mission: Lifeline.

For LFR, they said it’s much bigger than themselves. EMS with LFR received medical emergency calls daily. Their task is to address the emergency and get the patient to the hospital before it’s too late. Every year since 2016, LFR received national honors for their response in these situations.

“It’s very exciting. You know, all of our members are very dedicated,” said Mark DeForge, EMS Supervisor.

LFR received gold recognition from Mission Lifeline, organized by the AMA and American Stroke Association. The program recognizes agencies that reach high standards of care before those patients get to the hospital. LFR understands the gravity of every passing second in those situations.

“Time is tissue. And our people work very hard to be prepared when those situations arise. It’s also very important for the citizens if -- prior to calling 911 -- have early recognition,” DeForge said.

According to the CDC, about 1.6 million people suffer from either a stroke or heart attack every year in the U.S. When responding to those calls in Lincoln, EMS’ mission is to load the patient up, and take them to places like Bryan Health where they can be treated before the emergency becomes fatal.

Officials at Bryan Health said what LFR does on scene plays a major role in saving lives.

“LFR does a really nice job of starting the critical care process in the field,” said Scott Schroeder, Nurse Practitioner, ER at Bryan West. “Their first initial interventions that they do there, make a difference on down the road.”

And those interventions they do also helps Bryan Health prepare ahead of time for the patient coming in. LFR said this national honor has a lot to do wit hospital systems like Bryan.

“To get the right teams in place so we can get them to the hospital and get every member of the hospital staff in play is huge,” Deforge said.

While the recognition is appreciated, that’s not why people at LFR are in business.

“Ultimately, we care about patient outcomes, and we’re doing everything we can to give the best possible for patient outcomes when we’re called,” Deforge Said. “And so to get recognition for some of the hard work is incredibly exciting.

LFR said they actually won their first award with the program the year before their 8-year stretch of gold. They won silver back in 2015, but only because first-year applicants aren’t allowed to win gold.

