Lincoln Public Schools trains for safety at major events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Disaster, whether natural or man-made, can strike at any moment. That’s why a core team at Lincoln Public Schools is devoted to making sure they’re ready for those if they happen at major school events.

In just a few weeks, Seacrest Field will be back under the lights, and that means thousands of spectators will be back in the stands.

Preparing for that, LPS administrators asked a simple question.

“How do we make sure that we’re not only keeping our student participants and coaches safe, but also our student fans, our adult fans, our event staff?” said J.J. Toczek, the LPS activities and athletics director.

So in a class, they thought through all sorts of possible disasters: from tornados to active shooters. And they brought insight from instructors at the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security.

“What we’re doing is really trying to make sure that the same protocols that we have in place during the day are supporting our students after school or even before school,” said Kyle Poore, the LPS security coordinator.

Poore brought this class together last year. It’s a course intended for colleges, so Poore being ahead of the curve earned him a national award.

“This is kind of a forward thought for K-12 schools,” Poore said. “I think more people are considering it. We had schools from across the state who came here.”

The class lasted two days. First it was on a table top; then it was out in the field with an instructor, running through scenarios.

The training was primarily geared toward getting a small group of people ready for the worst. As for what you should do in these situations, the instructor gave straightforward advice,.

“Follow instructions,” Frederick Gardy, an instructor with NCS4 said. “When told to evacuate a shelter, don’t delay on the instructions. follow the instructions.”

