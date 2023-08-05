Lincoln Public Schools trains for safety at major events

LPS organized a training course this week to train for dangerous situations at school events.
By John Grinvalds
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Disaster, whether natural or man-made, can strike at any moment. That’s why a core team at Lincoln Public Schools is devoted to making sure they’re ready for those if they happen at major school events.

In just a few weeks, Seacrest Field will be back under the lights, and that means thousands of spectators will be back in the stands.

Preparing for that, LPS administrators asked a simple question.

“How do we make sure that we’re not only keeping our student participants and coaches safe, but also our student fans, our adult fans, our event staff?” said J.J. Toczek, the LPS activities and athletics director.

So in a class, they thought through all sorts of possible disasters: from tornados to active shooters. And they brought insight from instructors at the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security.

“What we’re doing is really trying to make sure that the same protocols that we have in place during the day are supporting our students after school or even before school,” said Kyle Poore, the LPS security coordinator.

Poore brought this class together last year. It’s a course intended for colleges, so Poore being ahead of the curve earned him a national award.

“This is kind of a forward thought for K-12 schools,” Poore said. “I think more people are considering it. We had schools from across the state who came here.”

The class lasted two days. First it was on a table top; then it was out in the field with an instructor, running through scenarios.

The training was primarily geared toward getting a small group of people ready for the worst. As for what you should do in these situations, the instructor gave straightforward advice,.

“Follow instructions,” Frederick Gardy, an instructor with NCS4 said. “When told to evacuate a shelter, don’t delay on the instructions. follow the instructions.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legendary University of Nebraska Head Coach Tom Osborne
Documentary about legendary Nebraska Coach Tom Osborne to debut in theaters next week
Seward, NEB. -- 5/24/2023 -- A Seward County Deputy in a discreetly marked k-9 unit pulls over...
Georgia fired a state trooper for his conduct. Now he leads Seward County’s Homeland Security task force.
In this video submitted by Eric Barnby, a mountain lion is seen late Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023,...
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Papillion neighborhood
Judy Taylor of Lincoln calls her father, who was preyed upon by an elaborate scam.
Scam targets Geneva man with elaborate, personal hoax
Nebraska State Patrol File Photo
NSP apprehends drunk driver after multi-county pursuit

Latest News

LPS organized a training course this week to train for dangerous situations at school events.
Lincoln Public Schools organizes training course to tackle safety at school events
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash which sent one person to the...
One person hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln
In the Havelock Christian Church, thousands of clothes for all ages line the walls, prepared to...
Lincoln woman organizes clothes exchange in honor of her son
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near North 63rd and Judson streets at around 8:15 p.m.
One person hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln