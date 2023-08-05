Midwestern phone carrier company hosts backpack giveaway

A phone carrier company in Lincoln was helping students and families with something different...
A phone carrier company in Lincoln was helping students and families with something different on Saturday.(Isabella Benson)
By Isabella Benson
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A phone carrier company in Lincoln was helping students and families with something different on Saturday. Instead of browsing the walls for a new phone, they could browse the backpacks being given out for free just in time for the start of the school year.

Wireless Word staff were lined up inside ready to give out backpacks and school supplies to any student that wanted them.

The company has been participating in this backpack giveaway for the past five years. Students of all ages browsed the tables of backpacks and chose which one they will wear for the upcoming school year.

“One of Wireless World’s main core values is ‘serving the community,’” said Marcus Malcom, district manager of Wireless World. “It’s just something that five years ago when we started it, we wanted to give back to our communities and it just kind of sparked it.”

Staff said the backpacks are also filled with some essentials like a notebook and pencils. They give these supplies to students from all over the city and they are happy to help out families and make preparing for a new school year a little less stressful.

“Times are tough right now with prices and everything, so to be able to give back to the community that serves us, that we are able to take care of just on the cell phone side, to be able to take care of their families, it’s a great thing, a great feeling,” Malcom said.

They said the event just keeps growing.

“We’ve seen a real influx in people that are showing interest in it,” said Paul Martin, assistant manager of Wireless World. “Every year we get more and more people, we’ve had to bring in more and more backpacks which is not a bad problem to have”

The giveaway started at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Staff handed out backpacks until they were all gone. If you missed this year’s event, they plan on doing this year after year to support the youth in the Lincoln community.

Staff said students and families began lining up at 8:30 a.m. They estimated at least 100 students came through to grab their supplies.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near North 63rd and Judson streets at around 8:15 p.m.
One person hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln
Nebraska State Patrol File Photo
NSP apprehends drunk driver after multi-county pursuit
FILE - Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion
In this video submitted by Eric Barnby, a mountain lion is seen late Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023,...
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Papillion neighborhood
A skinny, non-severe funnel cloud appeared over Yutan, Nebraska, on Thursday night. (Courtesy...
Strange funnel cloud appears over Yutan

Latest News

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Large hail...
Weekend Forecast: Rain chances continue
A group of mental health professionals from across the country converged on Omaha to "create a...
Experts gather in Omaha to discuss U.S. mental health strategy, initiatives
Last week, Lincoln’s new flight service out of Lincoln Airport, Red Way, ended several seasonal...
Red Way addresses flight refund concerns
Red Way
Red Way addresses flight refund concerns