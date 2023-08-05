One person hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash which sent one person to the hospital Friday night. The crash happened near 63rd and Judson at around 8:15 p.m.

LFR tells 10/11 NOW the person transported is in critical condition. LPD did not have any additional information to share.

Police have blocked off the intersection as they investigate.

This is an developing story. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest updates.

