Red Way addresses flight refund concerns

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Last week, the new flight service out of Lincoln Airport, Red Way, ended seasonal flights to Minneapolis, Atlanta and Austin early after demand wasn’t what they expected it to be.

Some people reached out to 10/11 NOW with concerns or said they were struggling to find answers. We reached out to Red Way on Friday trying to clear up some of that confusion.

The company’s chief marketing officer said that all of those refunds have been processed on their end, but the amount of time for the people to receive it depends on their bank.

10/11 NOW was also told many customers chose to replace their cancelled flight with no penalty or fare difference. That’s been a popular option with other flights like Las Vegas, Orlando, Tampa and Phoenix being extended through the winter.

