Red Way addresses flight refund concerns

Last week, Lincoln’s new flight service out of Lincoln Airport, Red Way, ended several seasonal flights early after demand wasn’t what they expected it to be.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Last week, the new flight service out of Lincoln Airport, Red Way, ended seasonal flights to Minneapolis, Atlanta and Austin early after demand wasn’t what they expected it to be.

Some people reached out to 10/11 NOW with concerns or said they were struggling to find answers. We reached out to Red Way on Friday trying to clear up some of that confusion.

The company’s chief marketing officer said that all of those refunds have been processed on their end, but the amount of time for the people to receive it depends on their bank.

10/11 NOW was also told many customers chose to replace their cancelled flight with no penalty or fare difference. That’s been a popular option with other flights like Las Vegas, Orlando, Tampa and Phoenix being extended through the winter.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legendary University of Nebraska Head Coach Tom Osborne
Documentary about legendary Nebraska Coach Tom Osborne to debut in theaters next week
Nebraska State Patrol File Photo
NSP apprehends drunk driver after multi-county pursuit
In this video submitted by Eric Barnby, a mountain lion is seen late Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023,...
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Papillion neighborhood
Seward, NEB. -- 5/24/2023 -- A Seward County Deputy in a discreetly marked k-9 unit pulls over...
Georgia fired a state trooper for his conduct. Now he leads Seward County’s Homeland Security task force.
Judy Taylor of Lincoln calls her father, who was preyed upon by an elaborate scam.
Scam targets Geneva man with elaborate, personal hoax

Latest News

Last week, Lincoln’s new flight service out of Lincoln Airport, Red Way, ended several seasonal...
Red Way addresses flight refund concerns
Lincoln Public Schools organized a training course to train for dangerous situations at school...
Lincoln Public Schools trains for safety at major events
LPS organized a training course this week to train for dangerous situations at school events.
Lincoln Public Schools organizes training course to tackle safety at school events
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash which sent one person to the...
One person hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln