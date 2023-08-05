Sunday Forecast: Cool, windy with showers possible

Saturday Evening Forecast
By Melissa Meeder
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday’s cold front will bring “fall-like” conditions for Sunday. You can expect cool, windy and gloomy conditions with spotty showers moving through the eastern half of the state.

SATURDAY EVENING/NIGHT: The cold front will initiate rain & storm activity for the southern half of the state and eastern areas.... isolated to widely scattered severe storms are possible mainly between 4 PM and midnight. Damaging winds, hail, localized flash flooding are possible with these storms. A few tornadoes are possible in the evening for northeastern and east-central areas. Tornado Watch until 10 pm for portions of the northeast and east-central Nebraska.

Until 10 PM for northeastern and east central areas.
Until 10 PM for northeastern and east central areas.(KOLN)

The cold front will result in a much COOLER, windy and gloomy Sunday. High temperatures will ONLY reach the upper 60s to lower 80s.... our average high temperatures for this time of year are usually in the upper 80s. On top of the cool, fall-like day, winds will be from the west/northwest sustained between 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Saturday’s cold front is a part of a larger low-pressure system and while the front will be out of the area, the low-pressure system will still linger throughout the day and bring spotty/scattered rain shower chances for the eastern half of the state throughout the day. No severe weather is expected.

Sunday Forecast
Sunday Forecast(KOLN)
Windy conditions expected with gusts to 40-45 mph.
Windy conditions expected with gusts to 40-45 mph.(KOLN)

Isolated shower activity will linger in eastern areas Sunday night and into Monday morning. The rest of the state will see partly to mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Monday Morning Lows
Monday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Monday will remain partly to mostly cloudy but will be slight warmer and not as windy. High temperatures will “warm” back up into the mid 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be from the northwest between 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. As skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy, we will also see the chance for isolated to widely scattered rain showers across the state. No severe weather is expected.

Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Seasonally cool temperatures in the 70s and 80s, plus the slight chance daily for rain & storms will continue for the next 7 days.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near North 63rd and Judson streets at around 8:15 p.m.
One person hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln
Nebraska State Patrol File Photo
NSP apprehends drunk driver after multi-county pursuit
FILE - Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion
In this video submitted by Eric Barnby, a mountain lion is seen late Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023,...
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Papillion neighborhood
A skinny, non-severe funnel cloud appeared over Yutan, Nebraska, on Thursday night. (Courtesy...
Strange funnel cloud appears over Yutan

Latest News

Saturday Evening Forecast
Saturday Evening Forecast
Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Large hail...
Weekend Forecast: Rain chances continue
Friday Night Forecast Update 04 Aug 2023 11 34 35PM
Friday Night Forecast Update 04 Aug 2023 11 34 35PM
Friday Evening Forecast Update 04 Aug 2023 07 09 16PM
Friday Evening Forecast Update 04 Aug 2023 07 09 16PM