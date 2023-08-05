Sunday Forecast: Cool, windy with showers possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday’s cold front will bring “fall-like” conditions for Sunday. You can expect cool, windy and gloomy conditions with spotty showers moving through the eastern half of the state.

SATURDAY EVENING/NIGHT: The cold front will initiate rain & storm activity for the southern half of the state and eastern areas.... isolated to widely scattered severe storms are possible mainly between 4 PM and midnight. Damaging winds, hail, localized flash flooding are possible with these storms. A few tornadoes are possible in the evening for northeastern and east-central areas. Tornado Watch until 10 pm for portions of the northeast and east-central Nebraska.

Until 10 PM for northeastern and east central areas. (KOLN)

The cold front will result in a much COOLER, windy and gloomy Sunday. High temperatures will ONLY reach the upper 60s to lower 80s.... our average high temperatures for this time of year are usually in the upper 80s. On top of the cool, fall-like day, winds will be from the west/northwest sustained between 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Saturday’s cold front is a part of a larger low-pressure system and while the front will be out of the area, the low-pressure system will still linger throughout the day and bring spotty/scattered rain shower chances for the eastern half of the state throughout the day. No severe weather is expected.

Sunday Forecast (KOLN)

Windy conditions expected with gusts to 40-45 mph. (KOLN)

Isolated shower activity will linger in eastern areas Sunday night and into Monday morning. The rest of the state will see partly to mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Monday will remain partly to mostly cloudy but will be slight warmer and not as windy. High temperatures will “warm” back up into the mid 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be from the northwest between 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. As skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy, we will also see the chance for isolated to widely scattered rain showers across the state. No severe weather is expected.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Seasonally cool temperatures in the 70s and 80s, plus the slight chance daily for rain & storms will continue for the next 7 days.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

