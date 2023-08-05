University of Nebraska releases statement following Big Ten Conference Realignment

Joint Statement from University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter, UNL Chancellor Dr....
Joint Statement from University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter, UNL Chancellor Dr. Rodney Bennett and Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts.(Nebraska Athletics)
By Chase Matteson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Conference realignment has taken college football by storm with Oregon and Washington announcing their exit from the Pac-12 conference to join the Big Ten. This coming to fruition will expand the Big Ten to 18 teams and officially add 4 teams from the pacific coast to the conference with UCLA and USC confirmed to join in 2024.

In response to the realignment and additions of Oregon and Washington, the University of Nebraska released the following joint statement.

Joint Statement from University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter, UNL Chancellor Dr. Rodney Bennett and Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts:

“Today marks an exciting moment in history for the Big Ten Conference and the University of Nebraska. The landscape of college athletics continues to quickly evolve and adding Oregon and Washington further establishes the Big Ten as the preeminent conference in the country. These are two great institutions with highly recognizable brands that expands the Conference footprint to the Pacific Northwest. Nebraska has a large alumni base on the West Coast and the new additions will allow our fans in another region of the country to watch the Huskers compete on a more regular basis. Adding two highly respected universities to the Big Ten will also create exciting new opportunities for our faculty, staff and students to partner with world-class colleagues in research and academics. We welcome Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten Conference and look forward to competing and collaborating with them in the future.”

The Huskers last played Oregon in football in 2017 and Washington last in 2011.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legendary University of Nebraska Head Coach Tom Osborne
Documentary about legendary Nebraska Coach Tom Osborne to debut in theaters next week
Seward, NEB. -- 5/24/2023 -- A Seward County Deputy in a discreetly marked k-9 unit pulls over...
Georgia fired a state trooper for his conduct. Now he leads Seward County’s Homeland Security task force.
In this video submitted by Eric Barnby, a mountain lion is seen late Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023,...
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Papillion neighborhood
Judy Taylor of Lincoln calls her father, who was preyed upon by an elaborate scam.
Scam targets Geneva man with elaborate, personal hoax
Nebraska State Patrol File Photo
NSP apprehends drunk driver after multi-county pursuit

Latest News

Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten grabs Ducks, Huskies and AP source says Big 12 poised to take 3 more from reeling Pac-12
Pius X prepares to play in week 0, on Aug. 3, 2023.
Energy in the air for Pius X Thunderbolts
Shane Beamer interview
Shane Beamer discusses time with Gamecocks and expectations moving forward
Husker football
Scott named to Rimington Trophy Watch List