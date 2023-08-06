10,000 oatmeal kits made for kids in need

By Macy Neumeister
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Services at Westminster Presbyterian Church looked a little different on Sunday. Instead of a traditional service, more than 40 church members gathered in the church’s gym, scooping oatmeal into bags which will provide 10,000 meal kits for kids in need.

“We put our hands together and do work as part of that as well,” Rev. Chris Peters said. “So, our worship service today is an active service.”

Reverand Chris peters said Sunday’s event is a first for its members. Westminster Presbyterian partnered with Heartland Kids Against Hunger allowing the church to get creative when it comes to serving others.

Five thousand of the oatmeal packs will be sent straight to the Food Bank of Lincoln and the other 5,000 packs will go to the Omaha and Winnebago Reservations.

“They really need this type of material because this can get sent off to larger soup kitchens,” Executive Director, John Popish of Heartland Kids Against Hunger. “I know we have cooperation with a lot of the Indian reservations in northern and northeastern Nebraska we are supporting them locally.”

The goal is to pack highly nutritious meals for kids that may not know where their next meal will come from. Heartland kids Against Hunger said they ensure that the meals they pack reach the areas they are needed.

While Sunday’s kits are staying local, they said they also help send meals all around the globe.

