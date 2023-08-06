Ball State guard commits to Nebraska

Jarron Coleman plans to finish his college basketball career at Nebraska.
Jarron Coleman plans to finish his college basketball career at Nebraska.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An all-conference point guard is joining the Nebraska men’s basketball team for the 2023-24 season. Jarron “Boogie” Coleman announced his commitment to the Huskers on Sunday afternoon.

Coleman is a sixth-year senior, who most recently played at Ball State. He started all 30 games for the Cardinals last year while averaging 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. He also played one season at Missouri.

Coleman is a 6-foot-5, 210-pound point guard. His commitment to Nebraska comes in the wake of current Husker Ahron Ulis’s alleged sports betting probe.

