Ball State guard commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An all-conference point guard is joining the Nebraska men’s basketball team for the 2023-24 season. Jarron “Boogie” Coleman announced his commitment to the Huskers on Sunday afternoon.

Coleman is a sixth-year senior, who most recently played at Ball State. He started all 30 games for the Cardinals last year while averaging 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. He also played one season at Missouri.

Coleman is a 6-foot-5, 210-pound point guard. His commitment to Nebraska comes in the wake of current Husker Ahron Ulis’s alleged sports betting probe.

