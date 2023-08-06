Carpet Land advances to American Legion World Series

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East’s American Legion Baseball team continues to make history. Carpet Land advanced to the American Legion World Series on Sunday with a thrilling, extra innings win over St. Michael (MN) in Rapid City, South Dakota.

In the bottom of the 8th inning, Landon Sandy delivered a 2-out single to right field. Teammate Tanner Peterson hustled home to score the winning run, ending a wild Central Plains Regional championship.

WORLD SERIES BOUND!



Carpet Land (@EastSpartanBSB) is headed to the American Legion World Series behind a 2-out RBI single in extra innings by Landon Sandy!!!#nebpreps @1011_News pic.twitter.com/vua3BciSKm — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 6, 2023

The American Legion World Series is held in Shelby, North Carolina from August 10-15.

Last month, Carpet Land claimed the Class A Legion State championship. The group also claimed the NSAA Class A title during the high school season.

