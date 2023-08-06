Carpet Land advances to American Legion World Series

Carpet Land Wins Legion Baseball State Championship
Carpet Land Wins Legion Baseball State Championship(KOLN)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East’s American Legion Baseball team continues to make history. Carpet Land advanced to the American Legion World Series on Sunday with a thrilling, extra innings win over St. Michael (MN) in Rapid City, South Dakota.

In the bottom of the 8th inning, Landon Sandy delivered a 2-out single to right field. Teammate Tanner Peterson hustled home to score the winning run, ending a wild Central Plains Regional championship.

The American Legion World Series is held in Shelby, North Carolina from August 10-15.

Last month, Carpet Land claimed the Class A Legion State championship. The group also claimed the NSAA Class A title during the high school season.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near North 63rd and Judson streets at around 8:15 p.m.
One person hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
FILE - Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion
Firefighters contained a fast-moving brush fire that left two men dead and destroyed several...
Brush fire kills 2 and destroys 9 homes in suburban Tacoma, Washington
FILE - This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness...
‘Monster hunters’ wanted in new search for the mythical Loch Ness beast

Latest News

Gage Smith, former Concordia Bulldog, stars in SlamBall League.
Former Concordia Bulldog taking his talent above the rim
Jarron Coleman plans to finish his college basketball career at Nebraska.
Ball State guard commits to Nebraska
Carpet Land Lincoln East took down Harrisburg Gold 7 to 6. The Spartans are 1 win away from the...
Carpet Land vs. Harrisburg Gold Legion Baseball
The Huskers wrapped up the first week of practices Saturday morning. Teddy Prochazka, is banged...
Takeaways from the coaches following week 1 of Husker Fall camp