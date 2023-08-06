Fire crews respond to blaze at north Omaha auto shop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators say a fire at a north Omaha auto repair shop Sunday morning was accidental.

OFD tells 6 News crews responded to Neal’s Automotive at Florence Boulevard and Ames Avenue around 6:22 a.m. Smoke was found on approach. Firefighters forced entry into the business and located the fire; it was declared under control within 15 minutes.

Fire investigators determined the blaze was caused by an electrical event. The structure is estimated to be a total loss; damage to contents is estimated at $40,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.