Fire crews respond to blaze at north Omaha auto shop

Omaha fire investigators say a fire at a north Omaha auto repair shop Sunday morning was...
Omaha fire investigators say a fire at a north Omaha auto repair shop Sunday morning was accidental.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators say a fire at a north Omaha auto repair shop Sunday morning was accidental.

OFD tells 6 News crews responded to Neal’s Automotive at Florence Boulevard and Ames Avenue around 6:22 a.m. Smoke was found on approach. Firefighters forced entry into the business and located the fire; it was declared under control within 15 minutes.

Fire investigators determined the blaze was caused by an electrical event. The structure is estimated to be a total loss; damage to contents is estimated at $40,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near North 63rd and Judson streets at around 8:15 p.m.
One person hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
FILE - Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion
Firefighters contained a fast-moving brush fire that left two men dead and destroyed several...
Brush fire kills 2 and destroys 9 homes in suburban Tacoma, Washington
FILE - This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness...
‘Monster hunters’ wanted in new search for the mythical Loch Ness beast

Latest News

A phone carrier company in Lincoln was helping students and families with something different...
Midwestern phone carrier company hosts backpack giveaway
LFR was honored earlier this week by the American Heart Association for their work in caring...
Lincoln Fire and Rescue honored for stroke and heart attack patient care
Hundreds paid tribute Saturday to an Omaha man killed last week.
Hundreds release balloons in honor of Omaha murder victim
About 20 new sailors visited the Lincoln Sailing Club to learn skills like rigging, jibing,...
Lincoln Sailing Club teaches first-time sailors the basics of boating