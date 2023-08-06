Former Concordia Bulldog taking his talent above the rim

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Gage Smith spent 5 years at Concordia University establishing himself as a big man in the GPAC and excelling for Coach Ben Limback. Following his career as a Bulldog, Gage did not know what his future held until he got an invite to play professionally... except it wasn’t actually basketball.

“I remember seeing SlamBall as a kid, like seeing the highlights and everything like that. So I was like, Sure I’ll try it out and see what’s what,” Gage Smith said.

A week of tryouts in Vegas and a whole lot of jumping on trampolines and Gage was in. SlamBall started in the early 2000s but was last played in the US in 2008. Creator of the insane sport, Mason Gordon, revived it this year and it debuted on ESPN July 21, 2023.

The first game back featured the Mob, the Rumble, and Concordia Bulldog Gage Smith. The return to action for SlamBall was an instant success with fans.

“You’re watching people get hit. You’re flying through the air. It’s just it’s so much fun to watch that you can’t miss it,” Smith said.

Smith plays the Stopper position which is the anchor of the defense. At 6 foot 6 inches, Smith has found success stopping the opponent.

“The Stopper which is me who’s like pretty much like blocks everybody and is pretty much the guy who they try to score on,” Smith said.

Other teams have had issues getting past Gage so much so that he was named SlamBall’s first defensive player of the week. Smith credits his scrappiness at Concordia to his success as a SlamBall Stopper.

“At Concordia, I was kind of a hack. Like, I was 7th one time in the nation in foul outs. So, now I can just hack everybody,” Smith continued, “I think a lot of the training I learned at Concordia really came into play.”

For Smith, his high-flying plays and incredible defense have led to the Mob being undefeated through the first 12 games of the season. He also has found a knack for going viral.

A 360 THROUGH THE LEGS DUNK FOR THE FIRST TRIPLE DOUBLE IN SLAMBALL HISTORY.



ABSOLUTE SCENES!!! pic.twitter.com/FEWJ4w4D6A — SlamBall (@SlamBall) August 6, 2023

“Man it’s it’s so cool that I lie if you told me this was gonna be happened last year. I wouldn’t believe it... it’s surreal,” Smith said.

A wild sport but an even wilder story for former Concordia Basketball standout Gage Smith. And, he’s just happy to be along for the journey that is SlamBall.

“I’m loving literally SlamBall more than basketball. So I think I want to have a career in this... it’s a blessing,” Smith said.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.