Lincoln Animal Control rescues Wyoming marmot

Lincoln Animal Control rescued a marmot that was caught in the engine compartment of a van this weekend.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Animal Control rescued a marmot that was caught in the engine compartment of a van this weekend.

LAC responded to the report of a marmot that had caught a ride to Lincoln from a park in Wyoming in the engine compartment of a van. The marmot was not easily reachable.

Lincoln Animal Control rescued a marmot caught in the engine compartment of a van this weekend.
Lincoln Animal Control rescued a marmot caught in the engine compartment of a van this weekend.(Lincoln Animal Control)

LAC said that, due to marmots not being native to Nebraska, it was crucial that it did not escape. Help was requested from Nebraska Game and Parks Commission as well as Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Inc.

NWR brought a veterinarian on scene, who administered a sedative to the marmot. Once removed, the young marmot was checked over, determined to be healthy and given fluids.

The marmot will be cared for by NWR until transportation is arranged back to Wyoming, where it will be released back to the same location it is believed to have climbed into the vehicle.

Lincoln Animal Control rescued a marmot caught in the engine compartment of a van this weekend.
Lincoln Animal Control rescued a marmot caught in the engine compartment of a van this weekend.(Lincoln Animal Control)
Lincoln Animal Control rescued a marmot caught in the engine compartment of a van this weekend.
Lincoln Animal Control rescued a marmot caught in the engine compartment of a van this weekend.(Lincoln Animal Control)
Lincoln Animal Control rescued a marmot caught in the engine compartment of a van this weekend.
Lincoln Animal Control rescued a marmot caught in the engine compartment of a van this weekend.(Lincoln Animal Control)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near North 63rd and Judson streets at around 8:15 p.m.
One person hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
FILE - Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion
Firefighters contained a fast-moving brush fire that left two men dead and destroyed several...
Brush fire kills 2 and destroys 9 homes in suburban Tacoma, Washington
FILE - This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness...
‘Monster hunters’ wanted in new search for the mythical Loch Ness beast

Latest News

A couple of chocolate shops are putting Lincoln on the map with awards in national and...
Lincoln chocolate shop wins competition for their craft
Services at Westminster Presbyterian Church looked a little different on Sunday.
10,000 oatmeal kits made for kids in need
Lincoln Animal Control rescued a marmot that was caught in the engine compartment of a van this...
Lincoln Animal Control rescues Wyoming marmot
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash which sent one person to the...
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln