Lincoln Animal Control rescues Wyoming marmot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Animal Control rescued a marmot that was caught in the engine compartment of a van this weekend.

LAC responded to the report of a marmot that had caught a ride to Lincoln from a park in Wyoming in the engine compartment of a van. The marmot was not easily reachable.

Lincoln Animal Control rescued a marmot caught in the engine compartment of a van this weekend. (Lincoln Animal Control)

LAC said that, due to marmots not being native to Nebraska, it was crucial that it did not escape. Help was requested from Nebraska Game and Parks Commission as well as Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Inc.

NWR brought a veterinarian on scene, who administered a sedative to the marmot. Once removed, the young marmot was checked over, determined to be healthy and given fluids.

The marmot will be cared for by NWR until transportation is arranged back to Wyoming, where it will be released back to the same location it is believed to have climbed into the vehicle.

