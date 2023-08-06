Lincoln chocolate shops find sweet success with bonbons

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A couple of chocolate shops received recognition in national and international competitions, and their work is just getting started.

The Chocolate Season was asked to participate in Dandelion Chocolate’s well-known Advent calendar based in California. This fall, the Chocolate Season will be cranking out 9,000 bonbons to package and ship to the west coast.

“You don’t get to ask to be in it- what they do is they find you,” said Erika Jensen, owner of The Chocolate Season. “So to get organic accolades that you’re not asking for from people in your profession is beyond flattering and humbling.”

Spots don’t open up easily in the Dandelion Chocolate’s Christmas countdown. The company interviews chocolate shops, evaluates their social media presence and sends couvertures for chocolatiers to experiment with.

“And then we just sat like,” Jensen said. “I hope they like it.”

Dandelion did like it. The Chocolate Season’s spiced cookie bon bon landed in the top three out of 25 chocolates from across North America. The environmental theme of this year’s calendar is “Dark Skies, Bright Stars.” It refers to spreading awareness about light pollution.

“I’m just glad that Lincoln is on this map,” Jensen said. “We’re going to have a lot of holiday pizazz for the calendar. We wanted something that just screamed sparkle and holidays but also gave you those warm feelings of grandma’s cookies.”

The Chocolate Season isn’t the only shop whose bonbons are a hit. Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates received some awards for two of their dairy-free pieces.

The strawberry rhubarb bonbon won a gold award wand their almond caramel crunch bonbon won silver award from the International Chocolate Salon’s Best Vegan Chocolate of 2023 competition.

According to the owner, the chocolatiers have been tweaking the strawberry rhubarb flavor for at least a year.

“There’s so many customers that come in that have dietary restrictions, and we really wanted to make sure that we were expanding our line,” said Gaylene Steinbach, the owner of Lulubee Chocolates. “One of my team, she actually is dairy-free, and she was probably our biggest critic and our most excited cheerleader.”

They experimented with coconut milk and alternative fats to create vegan chocolates and caramels.

“The vegan caramel was something I was really excited about investigating,” Steinbach said. “We hand-paint all of our designs, we hand-create all of the fillings and we use fine ingredients to get an exceptional taste.”

After receiving these awards, Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates plans to keep expanding their operations for vegan chocolates. People can try these treats at their store as Lulubee is also a Nebraska Passport destination.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.