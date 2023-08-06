Lincoln Sailing Club teaches first-time sailors the basics of boating

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sailboats capsized on the waves at Branched Oak Lake near Liebers Point. But it wasn’t because of big waves or bad weather.

The Lincoln Sailing Club was teaching new sailors how to recover if their boat tips over.

“The wind does tilt the boat over, so we want people to know what it’s like,” said Mary Buckley, who was a former commodore for the Lincoln Sailing Club. “It’s really not scary and we want them to try to get over that and understand how they can ‘right’ the boat, bring the boat back up.”

About 20 people rotated around stations that taught lessons in sailing. On the shore, 10 to 15 volunteers taught rigging and knot-tying. Also on dry land, visitors learned about how to steer by jibing and tacking. Finally, people capsized Sunfish sailboats on purpose.

“There’s no graceful way to do it, and it was a lot trickier than expected,” said Pablo Moguel who attended the lessons with his wife.

It’s all part of the Lincoln Sailing Club’s effort to introduce others to the hobby and eliminate fear.

“I took some kids out and got them a taste of sailing,” said John Curry, a Lincoln Sailing Club member. “We’re really trying to get the younger generation excited about sailing, so that’s part of what they’re doing today.”

Some young sailors embarked on their own voyages, as young as 10 years old. Noah Russel, 14, enjoyed trying out his new skills. Not even capsizing could discourage him from sailing at the end of the day.

“It was great, and I loved it,” Russel said. “I’ve always loved being on the water, and I love the ocean. So it was just a great time.”

The goal of the sessions was to expose more people to the Lincoln Sailing Club community. Some attendees walked away with thoughts of buying a new boat, including new sailor Jolene Whismer.

“Everything we learned on land, the nomenclature, how the vessel works, which way the wind is coming from- it all just kind of came together once we hit the water,” Whismer said.

The Lincoln Sailing Club has cruised through Branched Oak Lake since the 1960′s. The community allows 50 passes for families to keep around the 80 boats on Liebers Point. However, the club allows guests to come out and try sailing. Members post events and ways to get involved on on their website.

