Monday Forecast: Seasonally cool with spotty showers/storms

Sunday Evening Forecast
By Melissa Meeder
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The new week will start off with spotty precipitation chances and seasonally cool temperatures. The pattern will persist throughout the week too.

Monday will be another day with a mix of sun & clouds, spotty rain & storm chances and seasonally cool temperatures. High temperatures will top out in the 70s with a few lower 80s... for most of us, we will be as much as 10 degrees below our average high temperatures. Along with partly to mostly sunny skies will be the chance for spotty widely scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms throughout the day. Activity could pop up in western areas in the morning and move eastward throughout the day. Monday late afternoon through the late evening will bring the “best” chance for rain & storms in the western half of the state. Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms with damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall are possible in western areas in the afternoon and evening hours. An isolated tornado or two is also possible in far western areas.

Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon to evening hours...
Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon to evening hours for western Nebraska.(KOLN)

Rain & storm activity will mainly be finished before the midnight hour, but an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy and lows will fall to the mid 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday Morning Lows
Tuesday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Another few rounds of rain & storm chances are in the forecast for next week but the best chances will be Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Overall, temperatures remain seasonally cool in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Lincoln 7 Day Forecast
Lincoln 7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near North 63rd and Judson streets at around 8:15 p.m.
One person hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
FILE - Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion
Firefighters contained a fast-moving brush fire that left two men dead and destroyed several...
Brush fire kills 2 and destroys 9 homes in suburban Tacoma, Washington
FILE - This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness...
‘Monster hunters’ wanted in new search for the mythical Loch Ness beast

Latest News

Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Forecast
Sunday Forecast: Cool, windy with showers possible
Saturday night forecast 05 Aug 2023 11 22 15PM
Saturday night forecast 05 Aug 2023 11 22 15PM
Saturday Evening Forecast
Saturday Evening Forecast