Monday Forecast: Seasonally cool with spotty showers/storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The new week will start off with spotty precipitation chances and seasonally cool temperatures. The pattern will persist throughout the week too.

Monday will be another day with a mix of sun & clouds, spotty rain & storm chances and seasonally cool temperatures. High temperatures will top out in the 70s with a few lower 80s... for most of us, we will be as much as 10 degrees below our average high temperatures. Along with partly to mostly sunny skies will be the chance for spotty widely scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms throughout the day. Activity could pop up in western areas in the morning and move eastward throughout the day. Monday late afternoon through the late evening will bring the “best” chance for rain & storms in the western half of the state. Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms with damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall are possible in western areas in the afternoon and evening hours. An isolated tornado or two is also possible in far western areas.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon to evening hours for western Nebraska. (KOLN)

Rain & storm activity will mainly be finished before the midnight hour, but an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy and lows will fall to the mid 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Another few rounds of rain & storm chances are in the forecast for next week but the best chances will be Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Overall, temperatures remain seasonally cool in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Lincoln 7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

