More older adults are living alone as ‘gray divorces’ surge

The number of older Americans living alone has reached a new high, according to census data.
The number of older Americans living alone has reached a new high, according to census data.(Photo by Cristina Gottardi on Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New research shows a changing trend in the United States.

More Americans are living alone.

The census data shows nearly 38 million Americans live by themselves, which is a record high.

Experts said that number is likely to rise in the coming decades as the baby boom generation ages.

Researchers are examining why this is happening.

They cite several reasons that include so-called “gray divorce.”

It is estimated about one third of all divorces in the country involve people who are 50 and older.

Researchers said that, besides divorce, widowers and people who never got married also explain why more Americans are living by themselves.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near North 63rd and Judson streets at around 8:15 p.m.
One person hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
FILE - Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion
Firefighters contained a fast-moving brush fire that left two men dead and destroyed several...
Brush fire kills 2 and destroys 9 homes in suburban Tacoma, Washington
FILE - This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness...
‘Monster hunters’ wanted in new search for the mythical Loch Ness beast

Latest News

A couple of chocolate shops are putting Lincoln on the map with awards in national and...
Lincoln chocolate shop wins competition for their craft
Services at Westminster Presbyterian Church looked a little different on Sunday.
10,000 oatmeal kits made for kids in need
Lincoln Animal Control rescued a marmot that was caught in the engine compartment of a van this...
Lincoln Animal Control rescues Wyoming marmot
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash which sent one person to the...
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln