Texas police officer, 2 others arrested for alleged solicitation of minor

A Texarkana Arkansas Police Department officer and two other men are accused of trying to solicit a minor for sex.
By KSLA Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department has arrested three people, including a police officer, after conducting a sting operation, KSLA reports.

Officers posted a fake advertisement on a website known to offer prostitution services and pretended to be an underage girl. They say the “girl” told every person she talked to that she was underage, however, three men still wanted to meet and offered payment for sex.

When the men showed up to meet the “girl,” officers answered the door. The suspects were arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail.

Adarius Wills, 33, is charged with online solicitation of a minor and delivery of marijuana.

Telvin Wilson, 31, is charged with online solicitation of a minor.

James Willis, 37, is charged with online solicitation of a minor, delivery of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, evading arrest, abandoning/endangering a child with intent to return and possession of a controlled substance

Wilson is an officer with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near North 63rd and Judson streets at around 8:15 p.m.
One person hospitalized after crash in northeast Lincoln
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
FILE - Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion
Firefighters contained a fast-moving brush fire that left two men dead and destroyed several...
Brush fire kills 2 and destroys 9 homes in suburban Tacoma, Washington
FILE - This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness...
‘Monster hunters’ wanted in new search for the mythical Loch Ness beast

Latest News

Security video shows a bike thief stopping to pet and love on a golden retriever. (SOURCE: SAN...
Suspected bicycle burglar stops to befriend golden retriever
Omaha fire investigators say a fire at a north Omaha auto repair shop Sunday morning was...
Fire crews respond to blaze at north Omaha auto shop
A phone carrier company in Lincoln was helping students and families with something different...
Midwestern phone carrier company hosts backpack giveaway
FILE - A child was killed in a shooting at a home in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday.
Child killed, 5 people injured in shooting at Louisiana home