12-year-old caught after stealing DoorDash driver’s vehicle in north Lincoln, police say

.
.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police believe a 12-year-old girl stole a DoorDash driver’s vehicle in north Lincoln.

Police responded to a report of a stolen gray Pontiac Vibe near 28th Street and Fletcher Avenue on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

According to LPD, a 37-year-old woman said she left her car to complete a DoorDash delivery and when she returned, she saw a girl driving away in her Pontiac.

Police said they were able to track the woman’s Pontiac through the DoorDash app to an area near 27th and Vine Streets.

Once there, officers attempted to speak with the 12-year-old, but she parked the Pontiac and ran away.

The 12-year-old girl was taken into custody near 28th and Vine Streets and referred to the county attorney for theft by receiving and obstructing a police officer. She was taken to CEDARS at the direction of juvenile probation.

