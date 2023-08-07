Athlete of the Week: Dash Bauman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East’s Dash Bauman wins 1011NOW Athlete of the Week as the Spartans kick off fall football camp on Monday, Aug. 8, 2023. Bauman returns to help lead the Lincoln East offense plus he is a 4-time state medalist in track and field.

Bauman rushed for over 400 yards in 2022 and found the end zone 6 times. Standing at 6 foot 2 inches and 180-pounds, Dash has the size and speed to be dynamic on the gridiron.

In his “off-season” as he calls it, he is a star on the track specifically in hurdles. His hurdling helps translate to his success at running back.

“Hurdles it really helps with your elusiveness makes you a little better mobility and move around the field and so yeah that helps,” Dash Bauman said.

The Spartans open week 1 at Kearney.

