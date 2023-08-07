Athlete of the Week: Dash Bauman

Dash Bauman receives a handoff at the first Lincoln East football practice of the fall.
Dash Bauman receives a handoff at the first Lincoln East football practice of the fall.(KOLN-TV)
By Chase Matteson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East’s Dash Bauman wins 1011NOW Athlete of the Week as the Spartans kick off fall football camp on Monday, Aug. 8, 2023. Bauman returns to help lead the Lincoln East offense plus he is a 4-time state medalist in track and field.

Bauman rushed for over 400 yards in 2022 and found the end zone 6 times. Standing at 6 foot 2 inches and 180-pounds, Dash has the size and speed to be dynamic on the gridiron.

In his “off-season” as he calls it, he is a star on the track specifically in hurdles. His hurdling helps translate to his success at running back.

“Hurdles it really helps with your elusiveness makes you a little better mobility and move around the field and so yeah that helps,” Dash Bauman said.

The Spartans open week 1 at Kearney.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carpet Land Wins Legion Baseball State Championship
Carpet Land advances to American Legion World Series
Lincoln Police caught a juvenile who allegedly stole a vehicle in north Lincoln on Saturday.
LPD catches juvenile after vehicle stolen in north Lincoln
Lincoln Animal Control rescued a marmot caught in the engine compartment of a van this weekend.
Lincoln Animal Control rescues Wyoming marmot
Hundreds paid tribute Saturday to an Omaha man killed last week.
Hundreds release balloons in honor of Omaha murder victim
Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon to evening hours...
Monday Forecast: Seasonally cool with spotty showers/storms

Latest News

Alexis Markowski notched her third straight double-double and Jaz Shelley led six Huskers in...
Huskers erupt in win over Crete
On Monday, the media heard from Ed Foley, special teams coach, and Evan Cooper, defensive backs...
N Report: Kevin Sjuts and Chase Matteson talk Husker football post first practice of week 2
Husker Football fall camp update
Huskers begin week 2 of fall camp
N REPORT: DB Isaac Gifford post-practice press conference (8/7/23)
N REPORT: DB Isaac Gifford post-practice press conference (8/7/23)