Congressman Mike Flood to host Lincoln town hall

U.S. Congressman Mike Flood will be hosting a Lincoln town hall Monday evening.
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - U.S. Congressman Mike Flood will be hosting a Lincoln town hall Monday evening to provide an update on the priorities he’s been working on for Lincoln and Nebraska’s First Congressional District

The town hall will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Southeast Community College Gym near 88th and O streets. The event is open to the public.

During the town hall, district staff will be available to assist with challenges regarding federal agencies, military academy nominations, scheduling requests and other needs constituents might encounter. There will also be a Q&A period.

A map of how to access the north parking lot and how to enter the gymnasium is here.

Congressman Flood maintains permanent offices in Lincoln and in Washington, D.C. More information about the offices can be found at https://flood.house.gov.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carpet Land Wins Legion Baseball State Championship
Carpet Land advances to American Legion World Series
Lincoln Police caught a juvenile who allegedly stole a vehicle in north Lincoln on Saturday.
LPD catches juvenile after vehicle stolen in north Lincoln
Lincoln Animal Control rescued a marmot caught in the engine compartment of a van this weekend.
Lincoln Animal Control rescues Wyoming marmot
Hundreds paid tribute Saturday to an Omaha man killed last week.
Hundreds release balloons in honor of Omaha murder victim
Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon to evening hours...
Monday Forecast: Seasonally cool with spotty showers/storms

Latest News

A new streaming segment with 10/11 and the Nebraska BBB.
From the 10/11 NOW Streaming Studio: Consumer Safety Spotlight
Multiple Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a garage fire near South 6th and Calvert...
Fire causes $700,000 in damage to southwest Lincoln garage units
U.S. Congressman Mike Flood will be hosting a Lincoln town hall Monday evening.
Mike Flood to host Lincoln town hall Monday
Cocaine found in semi on Interstate 80 on Aug. 3, 2023.
Man arrested after nearly 90 pounds of cocaine, $84,000 in cash found in semi on I-80