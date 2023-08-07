Crete implementing randomized drug testing policy for middle, high school students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As students and parents gear up for a new school year, one Nebraska school district is rolling out a new policy intending to keep students healthy and safe.

Just last month Crete’s Board of Education passed a new policy that implements mandatory, random drug testing for students.

Since then, parents have received letters in the mail informing them of the news policy and now many parents must sign a consent form, allowing their student to be drug tested to be able to participate in sports, competitive extracurricular activities, and park at the school.

For Blythe Dewey, the mother of two Crete seventh graders, finding out about the new policy came as a surprise.

“My biggest concern was mostly that I didn’t know that there was a problem,” Dewey said. “And that’s concerning for me because my kids are in that environment.”

Dewey received a letter from Crete’s middle school principal, outlining the new policy and explaining testing for students in sports and competitive extracurriculars. The district said the new policy comes as they’ve seen an increase in drug use among students.

“Started looking at attendance data, academic data, and behavior data, we realized that we had to take an extra step,” said Dr. Josh McDowell, Crete Public Schools superintendent.

Students that meet the criteria to be tested, and have a consent form signed by a parent or guardian, will be entered into a pool to be randomly selected for a drug test. If a consent form isn’t signed, then that student won’t be able to participate in extracurricular activities.

One Crete parent said it’s putting people in a tough spot.

“If it were me, I would just not sign it,” said Seth Bell, a parent. “But then that only punishes her.”

According to the district, tests will be administered by ‘Sport Safe Testing’ which will collect urine samples from the randomly selected students. If a student tests positive, they cannot compete in extracurricular activities for 10 to 60 days, depending on it if it is a first offense, or a second or third.

A student can reduce that punishment time by enrolling in a drug or alcohol counseling program. After a fourth offense the student won’t be able to compete at all.

The district said they are hoping the policy will help reduce drug usage and make their schools safe for everyone.

“We think with this policy and coupling it with all the other tools that we have, that kids will be more connected to school and feel safer when they’re here and hopefully get involved in more activities,” McDowell said.

The school board has said if drug usage within the district goes down or away altogether they would reconsider the policy in the future.

