Feds warn of ‘surge’ in check washing scams

US postal inspectors recover $1 billion in counterfeit money orders and checks each year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The number of check fraud cases reported by banks in 2022 was more than 680,000, nearly double the 350,000 reported the year prior, according to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network

This surge comes even as fewer people use paper checks, according to a new warning issued by the U.S. Treasury Department.

Michael Joyce, with the financial firm Agili, said check washing is an old trick used by scammers.

“Fraudsters will literally steal mail out of your mailbox. I’ve seen stories where letter carriers have been attacked to get the keys for the mailboxes,” Joyce said. “Even putting checks in a box in front of a bank branch is not safe.”

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said scammers will steal signed checks from the mail and use chemicals to wipe out the dollar amount, increasing it to a larger figure. They’ll then wash away the recipient’s name on the check and make it payable to a fake identity before cashing it.

USPIS reported recovering more than $1 billion in counterfeit checks and money orders each year. They shared several ways consumers can protect themselves:

Avoid mailing checks

Only drop mail in blue boxes during pickup hours – do not let you check sit in the box overnight

Set up direct payments for accounts in lieu of using checks

If you suspect possible check washing, report the information to local police and file a report with the Postal Inspection Service.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carpet Land Wins Legion Baseball State Championship
Carpet Land advances to American Legion World Series
Lincoln Police caught a juvenile who allegedly stole a vehicle in north Lincoln on Saturday.
LPD catches juvenile after vehicle stolen in north Lincoln
Lincoln Animal Control rescued a marmot caught in the engine compartment of a van this weekend.
Lincoln Animal Control rescues Wyoming marmot
Hundreds paid tribute Saturday to an Omaha man killed last week.
Hundreds release balloons in honor of Omaha murder victim
Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon to evening hours...
Monday Forecast: Seasonally cool with spotty showers/storms

Latest News

Mike Flood
Congressman Mike Flood to host Lincoln town hall
A new streaming segment with 10/11 and the Nebraska BBB.
From the 10/11 NOW Streaming Studio: Consumer Safety Spotlight
Multiple Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a garage fire near South 6th and Calvert...
Fire causes $700,000 in damage to southwest Lincoln garage units
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July...
Tory Lanez’s father, son appeal to judge before rapper’s sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.
Car flies through second floor of house