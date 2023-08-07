Fire causes $700,000 in damage to southwest Lincoln garage units

According to LFR, the fire was caused by a asphalt roller compactor at a garage unit that was rented out by Leifert.
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A fire at a southwest Lincoln garage unit caused around $700,000 in damage to the building and its contents Monday.

Multiple Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a garage fire near South 6th and Calvert Streets around 11:10 a.m.

According to LFR, the fire was caused by a asphalt roller compactor at a garage unit that was rented out by the Leifert Concrete Construction Company.

In a Lincoln Fire and Rescue Facebook post, seven out of the nine adjoining units have smoke damage.

The building has an estimated $500,000 in structure damage and $200,000 in content damage, according to an inspector.

The fire also damaged a classic car that was located inside one of the adjoining units.

No injuries were reported.

LFR responded to a fire that started in a garage unit.
LFR responded to a fire that started in a garage unit.(Lincoln Fire and Rescue)
LFR responded to a fire that started in a garage unit.
LFR responded to a fire that started in a garage unit.(Lincoln Fire and Rescue)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carpet Land Wins Legion Baseball State Championship
Carpet Land advances to American Legion World Series
Lincoln Police caught a juvenile who allegedly stole a vehicle in north Lincoln on Saturday.
LPD catches juvenile after vehicle stolen in north Lincoln
Lincoln Animal Control rescued a marmot caught in the engine compartment of a van this weekend.
Lincoln Animal Control rescues Wyoming marmot
Hundreds paid tribute Saturday to an Omaha man killed last week.
Hundreds release balloons in honor of Omaha murder victim
Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon to evening hours...
Monday Forecast: Seasonally cool with spotty showers/storms

Latest News

According to LFR, the fire was caused by a asphalt roller compactor at a garage unit that was...
Fire causes $700,000 in damage to southwest Lincoln garage units
The Chocolate Season's bonbons were chosen for an advent calendar based in California, and...
Lincoln chocolate shops find sweet success with bonbons
.
12-year-old caught after stealing DoorDash driver’s vehicle in north Lincoln, police say
Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon to evening hours...
Monday Forecast: Seasonally cool with spotty showers/storms