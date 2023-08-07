Fire causes $700,000 in damage to southwest Lincoln garage units

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A fire at a southwest Lincoln garage unit caused around $700,000 in damage to the building and its contents Monday.

Multiple Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a garage fire near South 6th and Calvert Streets around 11:10 a.m.

According to LFR, the fire was caused by a asphalt roller compactor at a garage unit that was rented out by the Leifert Concrete Construction Company.

In a Lincoln Fire and Rescue Facebook post, seven out of the nine adjoining units have smoke damage.

The building has an estimated $500,000 in structure damage and $200,000 in content damage, according to an inspector.

The fire also damaged a classic car that was located inside one of the adjoining units.

No injuries were reported.

LFR responded to a fire that started in a garage unit. (Lincoln Fire and Rescue)

