Fire causes $700,000 in damage to southwest Lincoln garage units
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A fire at a southwest Lincoln garage unit caused around $700,000 in damage to the building and its contents Monday.
Multiple Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a garage fire near South 6th and Calvert Streets around 11:10 a.m.
According to LFR, the fire was caused by a asphalt roller compactor at a garage unit that was rented out by the Leifert Concrete Construction Company.
In a Lincoln Fire and Rescue Facebook post, seven out of the nine adjoining units have smoke damage.
The building has an estimated $500,000 in structure damage and $200,000 in content damage, according to an inspector.
The fire also damaged a classic car that was located inside one of the adjoining units.
No injuries were reported.
