LTU update on the 48th Street project in north Lincoln

A southbound view of 48th Street from Adams early Monday, August 7th.(LTU)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation & Utilities continues to work on and redevelop a long section of 48th Street in north Lincoln, part of their two-phase improvement project.

Starting Tuesday, LTU says 48th from Leighton to Madison will be completely closed for the second and final phase of the project, which includes replacing a water main and repaving the road. This is part of North 48th Street from Leighton Avenue to Superior Street. Phase One of the this project is set to be completed by the middle of September, according to LTU’s list of road closures on their website.

“StarTran Routes 48-North 48th and 49-University Place will continue to be detoured during phase two,” the department said in a press release. “Phase two of the water main project will continue lining the existing six-inch water main along North 48th Street from Leighton Avenue to Gladstone Street. Additional water main replacement needed along Leighton Avenue from North 48th to North 49th streets will be completed as part of this project.”

LTU says the water main work is set to be completed by late fall, with the paving project continuing into the early part of the winter months.

LTU added that reconstruction of the traffic signal at 48th & Cornhusker is also part of the entire project. They say that is set to wrap up right before the Labor Day weekend.

