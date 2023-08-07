Motorcyclist has life threatening injuries following crash in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 56-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life following a crash with a pickup Friday night.

The crash happened near 63rd and Judson around 8:15 p.m.

A witness told police they saw the motorcyclist run a stop sign on Judson Street before being struck by a Dodge Ram pickup on 63rd Street.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

Police don’t suspect alcohol or drugs were involved. No citations have been issued.

The motorcyclists is in the hospital with life threatening injuries.

