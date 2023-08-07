Motorcyclist has life threatening injuries following crash in northeast Lincoln

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a crash which sent one person to the hospital Friday night.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 56-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life following a crash with a pickup Friday night.

The crash happened near 63rd and Judson around 8:15 p.m.

A witness told police they saw the motorcyclist run a stop sign on Judson Street before being struck by a Dodge Ram pickup on 63rd Street.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

Police don’t suspect alcohol or drugs were involved. No citations have been issued.

The motorcyclists is in the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carpet Land Wins Legion Baseball State Championship
Carpet Land advances to American Legion World Series
Lincoln Police caught a juvenile who allegedly stole a vehicle in north Lincoln on Saturday.
LPD catches juvenile after vehicle stolen in north Lincoln
Lincoln Animal Control rescued a marmot caught in the engine compartment of a van this weekend.
Lincoln Animal Control rescues Wyoming marmot
Hundreds paid tribute Saturday to an Omaha man killed last week.
Hundreds release balloons in honor of Omaha murder victim
Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon to evening hours...
Monday Forecast: Seasonally cool with spotty showers/storms

Latest News

.
12-year-old caught after stealing DoorDash driver’s vehicle in north Lincoln, police say
Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon to evening hours...
Monday Forecast: Seasonally cool with spotty showers/storms
Cocaine found in semi on Interstate 80 on Aug. 3, 2023.
Man arrested after nearly 90 pounds of cocaine, $84,000 in cash found in semi on I-80
NEBRASKALand Day's Executive Director David Fudge
NEBRASKAland Days Executive Director David Fudge to retire at end of 2024 festival