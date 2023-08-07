Nebraska and Iowa sue EPA over lack of response on year-round E-15 sales

Nebraska and Iowa are joining forces to file a lawsuit against the EPA regarding E15 sales.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa have joined together in a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency over E-15 sales.

A bipartisan coalition of eight governors asked the EPA in April of 2022 to allow the sale of E-15 through the summer months. The agency had 90 days to respond in accordance with the Clean Air Act -- it has not formally responded in over a year.

Both states had previously threatened legal action if the agency did not set in motion a plan to allow the sale of E-15 year-round by the end of July. The Clean Air Act currently prohibits the sale of E-15 from June to mid-September.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement in response:

The EPA’s ongoing failure to act following our E15 notification more than two years ago is nothing more than a thinly-veiled disguise of their disdain towards clean, renewable, American-produced ethanol. The EPA disfavor’s anything that doesn’t have the word ‘electric’ in its name.

American energy independence, including Iowa’s renewable energies, should be the goal of any presidential administration -- especially when it saves Americans money at the gas tank. I applaud Attorney General (Brenna) Bird for bringing this lawsuit holding the federal government accountable. Enough is enough.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Iowa & Nebraska suing EPA

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers issued a statement Monday in response to joining the suit:

“The Biden Administration knows that increasing access to E15 will help consumers obtain some relief from the rising cost of gasoline, provide support for our farmers, and strengthen US energy security during a turbulent time. Earlier this year the administration recognized as much when it issued a temporary waiver. There is no reason that waiver shouldn’t be made permanent.”

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers

The states argued the change would allow for reduced prices at the pump and avoid supply shortages. They said the state’s corn farmers would also benefit from another outlet for their product.

Governors from Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin joined with Nebraska and Iowa in petitioning the EPA for the change.

