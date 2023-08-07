Northeast Lincoln road buckles due to extreme heat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A stretch of road in northeast Lincoln will be closed for a couple weeks to repair damage caused by extreme heat.

Lincoln Transportation & Utilities said the heat caused large cracks in the concrete from 98th Street from O to Holdrege. The stretch of road is closed until Aug. 18.

The recommended detour is Holdrege Street to North 84th Street to O Street.

