Northeast Lincoln road buckles due to extreme heat

Road work on 98th Street between O and Holdrege Streets
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A stretch of road in northeast Lincoln will be closed for a couple weeks to repair damage caused by extreme heat.

Lincoln Transportation & Utilities said the heat caused large cracks in the concrete from 98th Street from O to Holdrege. The stretch of road is closed until Aug. 18.

The recommended detour is Holdrege Street to North 84th Street to O Street.

Lincoln Transportation & Utilities said extreme heat caused large cracks in the concrete from 98th Street from O to Holdrege. The stretch of road is closed until Aug. 18, 2023.(LTU)

