Northeast Lincoln road buckles due to extreme heat
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A stretch of road in northeast Lincoln will be closed for a couple weeks to repair damage caused by extreme heat.
Lincoln Transportation & Utilities said the heat caused large cracks in the concrete from 98th Street from O to Holdrege. The stretch of road is closed until Aug. 18.
The recommended detour is Holdrege Street to North 84th Street to O Street.
