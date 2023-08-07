State auditor says former general manager of Norfolk transit company committed theft, fraud

NORFOLK, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A press release from the state auditor levied a number of accusations against the former general manager of a transit company in Norfolk.

An audit from Nebraska State Auditor Mike Foley claims Jeffrey Stewart intentionally embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from his company, North Folk Area Transit, and attempted to receive false reimbursements.

Stewart crossed the border from Mexico back to the U.S. and surrendered to law enforcement in mid-July of this year. He has now been indicted for felony theft and is awaiting trial in Norfolk.

Included in the audit was a report that Stewart visited two Iowa Casinos and vacationed in Florida during work hours. Foley said these casino trips would last from two to eight hours at a time, all while he was allegedly working. Wire transfers from a company credit card were also made to casinos Stewart visited.

The audit also said Stewart made over $35,000 in purchases while on vacation in Florida, using a company credit card.

In addition to these accusations, the audit also said working hours for employees were unreasonable, with employees allegedly working 24 or more consecutive hours without a break.

The state auditor’s office said time sheets were intentionally misleading and falsified in an attempt to seek reimbursement from the state.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said in the audit that these actions were intentional and criminal.

“This situation regarding the North Fork Area Transit is extremely unusual in NDOT’s history in that it involved the intentionally deceptive, criminal, and fraudulent actions of a local transit supervisory employee who understood these federal and state programs, knew what claims to make to avoid detection, and was willing to falsify documents showing both the need for each claim and the documentation to support the claimed expenses. Reimbursement programs like this are not designed to, or effective in, preventing this type of intentional fraudulent and criminal conduct.” - Nebraska Department of Transportation

Stewart is currently in custody in Madison County where he is set to return to court on August 22.

