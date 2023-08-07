Teen driving school making first stop in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This weekend, teenagers in the Lincoln area will have the chance to learn defensive driving skills. The national teen proactive driving school B.R.A.K.E.S (Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe). is making its first ever appearance in Nebraska.

The program started back in 2008 when former drag racing champion Doug Herbert lost his two sons in a car crash. He used that experience to work with his son’s classmates and create a defensive driving program with the goal of saving lives and preventing injuries. Since then the organization estimates they’ve worked with over 100,000 students and made stops in several states.

“There’s a 64% chance they are less likely to be involved in a crash in the next three years,” Don Hughes, a B.R.A.K.E.S training instructor said. “That should be huge for a parent.”

The program is open to anyone ages 15-19 with a learners permit or driver’s license. Participants will learn how to handle skid recovery, crash avoidance and panic breaking. A parent or guardian must be able to attend; they’ll take part in some of their own courses so they get to experience what their child is learning.

The Lincoln Airport is the host site for this weekend’s classes. For a list of class times and to register head to B.R.A.K.E.S website.

